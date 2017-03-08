Christie Brinkley’s Daughters Speak out on Body-Shaming and Insecurities After ‘SI’ Shoot
I've had issues with my body image since before I can even remember. I grew up not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it. I don't know why I always felt that way, sure I had baby fat and definitely went through a plethora of awkward phases, but I had a family that loved me i had friends who made me laugh etc. But for some reason I still looked in the mirror and always somehow found something to pick on. I went from being "too fat" to "too thin" to "too muscular" and I never felt satisfied. My body and I have been through it all. But recently I have been liberated. I am healthy, i treat myself well, and for that i'm happy. I've looked in the mirror and been able to LOVE the things about my body that beauty norms deem 'undesirable'. I now have grown to know that my body is worthy of so many great things. I don't need to be a size 0 to believe in myself. My body carries me each and every day, it loves the people i love, it holds what makes me healthy and strong, it bends it shakes it runs and it CHANGES. That is okay and that is beautiful. I could not be more grateful to the beautiful and strong @mj_day for including me in this years Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 😭😩❤ This is more than a magazine to me and always has been. As a growing young woman SI showed me all bodies are different and all bodies are worthy of celebrating. Thank you thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating my beautiful mama, my beautiful sister, I, and ALL WOMEN!! How lucky am i?! 😩😍😍 i think I'm dreaming. 😭😩😩 thank you!!!!!!! ❤ (Also, thank you @hayleythorpeholla and @v_beast and everyone at @dogpound for changing my life 😭❤) More to come!!!!!!!!
On Monday, Christie Brinkley and her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook proved that modeling runs in the family.
The mother-daughter trio posed in a sexy spread in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition, each sharing their experience from the photo shoot on their own Instagram accounts. As it turns out, just because you're born with a supermodel's genes and bone structure doesn't mean you're naturally comfortable in front of a camera.
Sailor's half-sister Alexa, 31, had similar thoughts and posted a series of Instagram photos with her thoughts on body positivity.
"Let's STOP degrading and START celebrating ourselves and others, from both the inside AND out. There's far too much degradation, competition, insecurity, and unhealthy standards associated with women and their bodies- particularly on social-media … We are all perfect, just as we are. Please know that. Thank you @si_swimsuit for showcasing all heights, shapes, and sizes. For within our distinctions, our quirks, and our self-perceived 'flaws'… therein lies the beauty."
In another post, Alexa wrote about the lesson learned from the experience. "This was a lesson in learning to let go, take the plunge, and embrace myself from both the inside AND out- which is something I struggle with each and every day. My purpose is to now pass along this lesson of unconditional self-love and self-respect to every woman who's willing to listen."
Even Mom Christie had a few words to say. "Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and do not come with an expiration date!"
