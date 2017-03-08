Christie Brinkley’s Daughters Speak out on Body-Shaming and Insecurities After ‘SI’ Shoot

On Monday, Christie Brinkley and her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook proved that modeling runs in the family.

The mother-daughter trio posed in a sexy spread in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition, each sharing their experience from the photo shoot on their own Instagram accounts. As it turns out, just because you're born with a supermodel's genes and bone structure doesn't mean you're naturally comfortable in front of a camera.

"I've had issues with my body image since before I can even remember," 18-year-old Sailor wrote alongside the image. "I grew up not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it … I don't need to be a size 0 to believe in myself. My body carries me each and every day, it loves the people I love, it holds what makes me healthy and strong, it bends it shakes it runs and it CHANGES. That is okay and that is beautiful…As a growing young woman SI showed me all bodies are different and all bodies are worthy of celebrating. Thank you thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating my beautiful mama, my beautiful sister, I, and ALL WOMEN!!"

Sailor's half-sister Alexa, 31, had similar thoughts and posted a series of Instagram photos with her thoughts on body positivity.

"Let's STOP degrading and START celebrating ourselves and others, from both the inside AND out. There's far too much degradation, competition, insecurity, and unhealthy standards associated with women and their bodies- particularly on social-media … We are all perfect, just as we are. Please know that. Thank you @si_swimsuit for showcasing all heights, shapes, and sizes. For within our distinctions, our quirks, and our self-perceived 'flaws'… therein lies the beauty."

In another post, Alexa wrote about the lesson learned from the experience. "This was a lesson in learning to let go, take the plunge, and embrace myself from both the inside AND out- which is something I struggle with each and every day. My purpose is to now pass along this lesson of unconditional self-love and self-respect to every woman who's willing to listen."

Even Mom Christie had a few words to say. "Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and do not come with an expiration date!"

