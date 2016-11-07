Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Reveal Gender of First Child Together

(Photo: Twitter / @usweekly)

Chelsea Houska is having a boy!

The Teen Mom 2 star is currently expecting a child with her husband of just over one month, Cole DeBoer, and the excited pair took to Instagram Sunday night to share the baby’s gender with their followers.

“It’s aaaaaaa…..BOY!” Houska wrote next to a photo of herself, DeBoer and her 7-year-old daughter Aubree holding a clothesline with several baby items attached. “Can’t wait to add a little man to our crazy crew!”

Aubree is Houska’s daughter from a previous relationship, and the 25-year-old’s upcoming arrival will be her first child with DeBoer, who she married on Oct. 1.

DeBoer later shared photos from the couple’s gender reveal shoot on his own Instagram account, writing, “My heart is so full.”

Houska also shared the news on her website, revealing that DeBoer is over the moon about welcoming a son.

“Cole is the PROUDEST man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son,” she wrote. “He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips, haha!”

Houska also thanked her fans for their support, writing, “Thank you guys for always being so supportive of our family! We cannot wait to be able to introduce our new addition in a few short months.”