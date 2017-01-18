Cellulite Creams: Do They Really Work?

Cellulite is the source of insecurity for women everywhere. But are those expensive creams actually worth it? Cellulite creams crowd the beauty market today. Each promises a smoother skin using ingredients like caffeine, retinol, and the antioxidant DMAE. But what they don’t do is promise to get rid of cellulite — only the appearance of it.

According to Medical News Today, caffeine helps blood flow to the skin, acting like a diuretic to flush you out. The skin is firmed, although only temporarily, because some of the moisture is removed from the skin. To thicken skin and hide dimples, retinol increases collagen while penetrating and exfoliating the skin. But are these products really helping?

Creams are only temporary. There has yet to be a product that will actually remove the cottage cheesy skin from your thighs. Instead of trying to buy your way out of cellulite, recognize that fact that it is normal. According to Dr. Lisa M. Donofrio, an assistant professor of dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine, and Tulane University School of Medicine, “Cellulite is a storage pattern of superficial fat. Instead of fat being stored diffusely, it is stored in little pockets separated by fibrous strands called septae.”

Even a healthy and fit person can still have cellulite. In fact, it is more common in women because our skin is thinner than a mans, so it is much clearer. While disappointing to hear, there is no sure way to get rid of the dimply skin completely, though you may be able to reduce it some by eating healthy and exercising regularly.