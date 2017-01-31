Can This Prescription Drug Be the Answer to Quick and Easy Weight Loss?

(Photo: iStock)

The age-old question: can a magic pill really help you lose weight? You have heard it and seen it just about everywhere, that new prescription or OTC pill that will make dropping those extra lbs so much easier. The latest drug to hit the market, Contrave, has many dieters excited as it claims to “Work in the part or your brain that controls hunger and the ‘pleasure center,’” according to an article by Women’s Health, Contrave combines the antidepressant bupropion and naltrexone, which is used to treat addiction which together, these drugs act on the impulse, reward, and hunger centers of the brain. The combination then blocks opioid receptors in the brain, preventing us from feeling that happy feeling when we consumer high-calorie foods or drinks. Instead of needing more and more french fries because you think you want to, a feeling of fullness will occur — in theory.

According to Natalie Muth, M.D., R.D. a board-certified obesity medicine specialist, “People who take this medicine tend to eat less because they feel full sooner and they’re less susceptible to emotional eating.” Which could mean that the prescription is helpful for those suffering from food addictions.

And now the million dollar question: can Contrave be the quick weight-loss solution so many people have been searching for?

Unfortunately, bupropion and naltrexone work in some parts of the brain to block appetite and cravings, however there are other pathways that control hunger and cravings unaffected by Contrave. In addition, it’s a drug you will always need to be on — once you stop using the medication, the suppressed appetite will come back. Not to mention, the side-effects, “This medication has significant risks including nausea, constipation, headache, vomiting, dizziness, increased blood pressure and heart rate, liver damage, glaucoma, and increased seizure risk,” Muth says.

With any medication, you will want to consult with your doctor to discuss the pros and cons. Would you consider this solution for your weight-loss?

