The Weight Loss Plan Behind Brooke Shields’ Sexy New Bikini Photos

The hard work is starting to pay off. A post shared by (@brookeshields) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Brooke Shields is bringing sexy back! The 51-year-old supermodel and mom of two posted two bikini photos showing off her fit body after a recent health kick.

In one photo, her abs are on full display, and we can see the beginnings of a six-pack. Another photo shows off her hourglass figure and booty.

This is bit better. Cut off the feet this time!they weren’t as bad but it was all I could think of. Hard work ruined by dirty feet. … A post shared by (@brookeshields) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

“The hard work is starting to pay off,” she captioned the photo. It sounds like Shields might be starting to get back into the swing of things!

While she told Healthy Living magazine that there’s no trick to being healthy, she did say that two of her favorite exercises to drop weight are spinning and yoga.

“Spinning is the only way I ever lose weight,” she told Shape. “It’s purely about keeping my heart rate up and burning calories.”

“I don’t lift weights,” she said to Fitness magazine. “It’s easy for me to bulk up. I keep my muscles toned by doing yoga.”

While bulking up from strength training is actually a myth, we’d never deny the strengthening benefits yoga has to offer!

When it comes to her diet, Shields will tell you that she drinks a lot of water, and that carbs are the first thing to go when she wants to drop a couple pounds. She also says it’s important not to deny yourself your favorite indulgences, lest your plan backfire and you overeat.

“I try not to deny myself, because if I do, it turns into this major internal battle,” she says.

“So I pop a couple of Dove Miniatures. I can satisfy myself without going overboard.”

