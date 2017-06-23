This Woman Was Kicked out of a Pool Because Her Body Was Deemed ‘Inappropriate’

(Photo: Facebook / Tyler Newman)

A woman from East Tennessee is making headlines this week after she claims that she was sent home from a swimming pool because her body type was deemed “inappropriate.”

Tori Jenkins was at her apartment complex’s pool with her fiancé Tyler Newman and a few other friends on Tuesday when authorities at the pool accused her of wearing a “thong bathing suit” and told her she needed to change, put on shorts or leave the pool.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Jenkins went to the apartment office to reason with the complex’s leasing consultant, things only got worse. Newman wrote about Jenkins’ experience on Facebook:

“In the office, the leasing consultant (who, for now, I will not name) insisted upon letting Tori take her picture to show ‘how inappropriate’ her bathing suit was, and instructed her to look into a mirror at her own body,” Newman wrote on Facebook. “When my fiancée replied with ‘I know what I look like, I bought this myself, it’s not a thong’ the consultant told Tori that if she didn’t have kids herself, she wouldn’t understand.”

The consultant told Jenkins that she wouldn’t want her children to be around her because her body is “too inappropriate.”

“There are a lot of teenage boys in this complex, and you don’t need to excite them,” the consultant reportedly told Jenkins.

So women are still being shamed for their outfit choices because it might make a guy feel horny? Cool.

MORE: Mom ‘Distracted by Facebook’ Charged in Infant Daughter’s Drowning

Newman said that when he went to the office, he was told that the consultant “wasn’t present.”

Since posting about the incident on Tuesday, Newman’s post has over 19,000 shares and almost 8,000 comments. On her own Facebook page, Jenkins thanked everyone who had reached out or supported her but wrote that she has “felt really shitty about myself since.”

“The ENTIRE POINT of this post is that no man or woman has the right to make me feel uncomfortable in my own skin,” she wrote. “No right to police me or any other human.”

Related:

Parents Charged With Neglect After Mother Allegedly Breastfed Daughter in Bar While Drinking Beer

This Mom’s Abs Are out in Full Force in Controversial 5-Month Baby Bump Photo

Lucy Hale Deleted All the Comments on Her Instagram Post After Followers Accused Her of Fat Shaming