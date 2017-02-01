Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Big news, Beyonce fans!

Queen Bey is pregnant with twins!

The singer announced the news on Instagram, with an interesting baby bump photo.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she wrote. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

She and husband Jay Z are already parents to five-year-old Blue Ivy.

