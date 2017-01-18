Beware of These 7 Restaurant Meals with Insanely High Calorie Counts

When it comes to eating out, it’s easy to throw caution to the wind and order the most delectable, mouthwatering, tempting item on the menu. After all, when in Rome, right? However, it turns out that when we visit our favorite restaurants, we might be bingeing on an entire day’s worth of food and not even knowing it! It doesn’t stop with calories, either; fat and sodium rates also skyrocket. Commit these high-calorie menu items from restaurant chains across the country to memory so you can avoid them next time you treat yo’self.

1. Uno Chicago Grill Deep Dish Mac and 3 Cheese | 1,980 calories: Four cups of pasta, three types of cheese, Alfredo sauce and crushed Ritz crackers make up this monster of a meal. What about saturated fat, you ask? 71 grams. And sodium? 3110 grams. (via CBS News)

2. Chili’s Baby Back Ribs | 2,330 calories: We all know the jingle, but we didn’t all know that a full rack of Chili’s Baby Back Ribs with Shiner Bock BBQ sauce, homestyle fries and cinnamon apples clocks in at over 2,000 calories. That’s more than two sirloin steak dinners (with mashed potatoes and broccoli) — plus a 10-ounce classic sirloin steak on the side.

3. Cheesecake Factory Crispy Chicken Costoletta | 2,610 calories: Think of it as an entire bucket of KFC chicken. A whole bucket!

4. Maggiano’s Little Italy Veal Porterhouse | 2,710 calories: Veal porterhouse + butter sauce + half a pound of potatoes = a day and a half worth’s of calories.

5. Cheesecake Factory Bistro Shrimp Pasta | 3,120 calories: This gut-buster doesn’t seem like it’d be worth almost two day’s worth of calories (thanks to the mushrooms, arugula, tomatoes and garlic-lemon-basil sauce), but the crispy battered shrimp and spaghettini dish comes in at 3,120 cals.

6. Red Robin Monster Burger Meal | 3,540 calories: Red Robin’s Peppercorn Monster Burger alone is cause for alarm, but the restaurant offers a meal that comes with said burger, steak fries, and a Monster Salted Caramel Milkshake — aka 3,540 calories. At 205 grams of sugar, that’s double the amount that Authority Nutrition recommends for women.

7. Uno Chicago Grill Chicago Classic Deep Dish Individual Pizza | 4,490 calories: Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner! At more than double the amount of calories a grown woman should eat in a day, this deep dish pizza can get you into deep trouble. Opt instead for some healthier homemade pizza recipes!

As always, we recommend cooking at home so you can control exactly what goes into your food, but for those days when you just can’t, be sure to avoid these foods.

