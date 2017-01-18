Beach Ready Legs All Year Round

Summer is the perfect time to show off some skin, but just because you aren’t sitting on a beach somewhere, doesn’t mean you can’t keep your legs looking fabulous. Read on to find out about the best ways to remove hair, reduce the appearance of cellulite and keep your feet and toes in tip-top shape.

The best way to get rid of body hair, whether it be on your legs, under arms, bikini line or anywhere else you don’t want it is by waxing. Waxing is the best option for most women because not only does it last longer than other methods of hair removal like shaving or depilatory creams, it also results in the hair growing back less coarse and dense. Waxing also results in the removed hair growing back slower too.

For some women, waxing may be too expensive or just too painful. So the best alternative would be to use a depilatory product. While these can be a bit messy, they are less expensive, can be done in your own home and can be just as effective as waxing, as far as hair removal goes. If fear of the pain is the only reason you’re avoiding waxing, one way to decrease the discomfort is by taking a dose of non-aspirin pain relievers about a half an hour before the waxing begins. Be sure to continually exfoliate and moisturize between waxing or depilatory sessions to keep the skin moist and supple looking.

If you’re concerned about cellulite in certain areas you just can’t keep covered up, you can use this home remedy to temporarily make the skin appear smoother. Simply combine a cup of used coffee grounds, a cup of granulated sugar and ¾ cup of almond or olive oil. Take a hot shower and then apply the paste to the area you want to tighten up. Make small and firm circular strokes and then leave the paste on for about 15 minutes and rinse with cold water. The smooth appearance will only last a few hours so be sure to do this right before the event.

Of course, we can’t forget about the feet! Summer time means showing those toes off in style, so the last thing you want is rough heels or calluses, which can actually occur more often when wearing sandals. To keep your feet beautiful for the summer soak them in warm, soapy water for about 25-30 minutes. Then scrub them with a pumice stone, focusing mostly on the soles, heels, instep and sides of the feet as well as anywhere you have roughness or calluses. (Pumice stones can also be used to lighten and smooth skin on the knees and elbows). Then rinse with cool water and pat them dry. Lastly apply a very thick moisturizer and wrap the feet in plastic wrap for about 15 minutes. For extra smoothness apply petroleum jelly to rough areas before bed and put on cotton socks while you sleep.