Watch: Baby Delivers Himself in NSFW ‘Gentle’ C-Section Video

Who says the mother (or even the doctor!) has to do all the work during a birth? In a (warning: graphic) July 2016 video of a live C-section birth, a baby boy can be seen “walking himself out of the womb” in a “natural labor.”

The mother’s friend, Sophie Messenger, shared the video of the “gorgeous” birth, saying that the staff at the mother’s original hospital would not honor her wishes of a natural labor — so she found a hospital that not only honored her wishes, but also filmed the birth to educate other health care providers.

Among the mother’s list of asks for the natural birth: no drapes, allowing the baby to walk out to help clear his lungs, delivery to chest if cord allowed, waiting to cut the cord until it stopped pulsing, no weighing or measuring until the family was ready, no removing the baby until the mother was ready (Messenger said it was six hours), dim lighting, personalized music.

“For me this really shows how it isn’t how the baby is born but how the people present respect wishes and demonstrate support and kindness that makes a beautiful birth,” Messenger wrote on Facebook.

This video comes at a time when gentle C-sections are becoming more and more popular with pregnant women and hospitals alike.

Would you try a gentle C-section?

