Even though children’s teeth are not permanent, taking care of them is still very important. Baby Bottle Tooth Decay or (BBTD) is a huge health problem in infants & toddlers. Cavities can be caused by sugary liquids being in the infants mouth for frequent and long period of time. Some of these liquids are milk, breast milk, fruit juices and yogurt drinks.

>> Learn more about your child’s teeth as they get older.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When putting your baby to bed for the night or a nap, use water if they need a bottle. Even if your baby is used to milk, it’s important to make the switch. Try gradually diluting the bottle with water over a week or two. Milk and breast milk contain sugar and will soak and collect in the mouth as he or she sleeps. The child’s teeth become surrounded by this sweet cavity causing bacteria liquid while sleeping. This bacteria produces an acid which attacks and eats away at the enamel.

>> Keep your children’s teeth healthy, even around times of the year like Halloween!

After a feeding, make sure to wipe off your baby’s teeth with a clean wash cloth or gauze pad. As your baby develops teeth, you can switch over to an infant tooth brush. Web MD lists these suggestions to help prevent baby bottle tooth decay: