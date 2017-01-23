Atlanta Falcons Player’s Wife Sat Through Entire Playoff Game While in Labor

Lily ❤️ A photo posted by @katielevitre on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:31am PST

Now this is dedication!

Atlanta Falcons’ guard Andy Levitre was playing in a game against the Seattle Seahawks last Saturday, while his wife was in labor.

However, he didn’t know she was in labor because she still attended the game! His wife Katie sat through the entire playoff game while facing the biggest challenge of her life, Yahoo News reports.

“My wife went into labor right before the game started. She came to the game and sat through the game while she was in labor,” Levitre, 30, told Fox 5 Atlanta.

After the game, Andy found out the exciting news and the couple left for the hospital. A little after midnight, Katie gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Lily Gene Levitre.

welcome home babygirl 💕 leopard & gold just like mommy #lilygene A photo posted by @katielevitre on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:42am PST

She must be a good luck charm! Lily arrived just in time to see her dad play in the Super Bowl for the first time on Feb. 5.

Watch: Falcons and Packers Fans Get Engaged Before NFC Championship Game