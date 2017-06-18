Amber Portwood Posts Topless ‘No Filter’ Pic

NO FILTER💋 #jealouspeopleareinsecure be proud of yourself and don’t put others down!! Send love not hate💖 pic.twitter.com/DmB9m2acP6 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) June 18, 2017

Amber Portwood must be riding high on confidence after her break-up with Matt Baier, so she posted a selfie all about empowerment.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter to share a “no filter” photo of herself and encouraged her followers to do the same.

Portwood is seen wearing only a silver necklace and pink ear-buds that match her dyed-pink hair.

“NO FILTER,” she captioned the photo. “be proud of yourself and don’t put others down!! Send love not hate.” She also added the phrase “jealous people are insecure” in the form of a hashtag.

She also shared the photo to Instagram, where it received 15,000 likes.

After this showing of confidence, Portwood’s fans felt the need to send her “no filter” selfies of their own. She loved this and told her followers to keep them coming.

“Send me your beautiful no filter pictures ladies!! Sending all my love” she wrote.

She also included the music video for Beyonce’s song “Flawless,” which was extra fitting due to Beyonce’s big baby news that broke last night.

Send me your beautiful no filter pictures ladies!! Sending all my love💖🙏 #letthemhatehttps://t.co/amGglSVhGl — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) June 18, 2017

This latest streak of empowerment comes after the MTV reality show star revealed she was finally done with her ex, Baier.

For a while, she danced around the issue on Twitter, and Baier insisted their wedding was still happening. However, she finally let followers know she was in a new period of her life and nothing was going to hold her back.

“Ready to move forward and be the woman I’ve always strived to be with no one holding me back!!” she recently wrote on Twitter. “New beginning starts now.”

