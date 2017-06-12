Aly Raisman Responds to Man Who Body Shamed Her at Airport

And the gold medal for gorgeous goes to… @alyraisman! 🏅(📷: @jamesmacari) | @visit_houston #MyHouston A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Aly Raisman has no patience for haters.

The Olympic gymnast was waiting in line at airport security when a fan approached to say she recognized her because of her biceps. A man standing nearby then interjected, “I don’t see any muscles.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Raisman has now taken to social media to respond to the “rude & uncomfortable” comments.

Lady at TSA: “Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps”

Man at TSA: “I don’t see any muscles” & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

The 22-year-old gymnast recalled the man was “staring at me shaking his head like it couldn’t be me because I didn’t look ‘strong enough’ to him. Not cool.”

I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

She then continued, “I work very hard to be healthy and fit. The fact that a man thinks he [can] judge my arms pisses me off. I am so sick of this judgmental generation. If you are a man who can’t compliment a girl’s [arm muscles] you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are you kidding me? It’s 2017. When will this change?”

If u are a man who can’t compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It’s 2017. When will this change? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

This is not the first time Raisman has responded to body shamers.

MORE: Aly Raisman Is Firing Back at the Haters for Bullying Her About Her Body

After winning gold at the Rio Olympics, she took to Instagram to share some thoughts on self acceptance.

“Shoutout to all the boys from 5th-9th grade who made fun of me for being ‘too strong.’ Thanks for forcing me to learn to love myself and my body,” she wrote. “My muscular arms that were considered weird and gross when I was younger have made me one of the best gymnasts on the planet. Don’t ever let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn’t look. There is no such thing as a perfect body type.”

Related:

Aly Raisman Had a Seriously Awkward Encounter This Weekend

Simone Biles’ and Aly Raisman’s Intense Fitness Plans Will Blow You Away

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Sizzle in This Year’s ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue