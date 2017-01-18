9 Fast and Healthy Ice Cream Recipes

You’re here because you’re craving something sweet: ice cream. Unfortunately, ice cream doesn’t usually fit into our diets, which is super unfortunate because we adore ice cream on every level. So what if we told you a little ice cream is okay on your cheat day? Yup, that’s right! We’ve compiled a list of ice creams that won’t completely wreck your diet, because they’re “healthified” versions of the good, fatty stuff.

1. 4-Ingredient Strawberry Banana Ice Cream: You usually shy away from ice cream recipes, and we don’t blame you. Ain’t nobody got time to sit around and watch the ice cream churn! Well, lucky for you, we’ve got a healthy banana ice cream recipe here that you can make in your blender. That’s rightâ€”it only takes five minutes to make (before freezing, of course).Â Check out the recipe here!

2. Dairy-Free Avocado Ice Cream: You’ve never tasted ice cream like this! Avocados, bananas and coconut cream make up the creamy base, but throw in some maple syrup, lime juice, vanilla, and some other surprise ingredients for a delicious, dairy-free ice cream recipe. Check it out in the video below!

3. 2-Ingredient Paleo Nutella Banana Ice Cream: Food processors are one of life’s greatest gifts â€” mostly because they replace the old ice cream churn, for which we are ever thankful. This recipe is super simple with only two ingredients, and you won’t feel guilty because the base ingredient is bananas!Â (via Shared Appetite)

(Photo: Shared Appetite)

4. Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream:Â Here’s the catch: This ice cream has protein powder in it. Yep, you heard us right! For under 330 calories per serving, you’re getting 15 grams of protein, and we’re not messing around! It also doesn’t hurt that this recipeÂ takes only five minutes to make. (via Daily Burn)

(Photo: The Daily Burn)

5. Green Tea Coconut Milk Ice Cream: Our mouths are already watering, because we’re a sucker for green tea and coconut milk. It’s a double whammy! This recipe is vegan-friendly, and high in antioxidants. (via The Roasted Root)

(Photo: The Roasted Root)

6. Berry Coconut Frozen Yogurt: Guess what? It takes 10 minutes or less to create these adorable scoops of pink yumminess. We’re always a fan of fruity (aka coconut) ice cream, but the addition of coconut rum makes it even better! (via Well Plated)

(Photo: Well Plated)

7. Healthy Hazelnut Mocha Ice Cream: This will satisfy every craving you’ve ever had for chocolate. Made with Greek yogurt, espresso and homemade Nutella, there’s no way this recipe can go wrong. (via Desserts With Benefits)

(Photo: Desserts With Benefits)

8.Â Raw Caramel Banana Ice Cream Sandwich: Itâ€™s hard to believe this delicious DIY recipe is raw, vegan, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free. And as if thatâ€™s not reason enough to try it, these simple sandwiches can be made with only four ingredients. The cookies are made with almonds and dates, creating a crunchy texture and flavor that is perfect for pairing with this banana ice cream.Â (via A Sunshine Mission)

(Photo: A Sunshine Mission)

9. Raspberry Greek Yogurt Ice Cream Sandwich: If youâ€™re looking for a treat thatâ€™s more tart and fruity, this raspberry Greek yogurt sandwich is a must-try. Itâ€™s made with only four ingredients and uses a secret ingredientÂ to make themÂ thick and creamy.Â (via Sweet Treats & More)