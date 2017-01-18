5 Detoxes and Cleanses Worth Checking Out

The holidays may be officially behind us, but unfortunately those extra pounds are still clinging to our waistlines! If you want to begin the new year with a bang and get yourself back on track, then why not try a detox or a cleanse? In a matter of days, you can escape the guilt of those extra goodies and get yourself back into shape! We’ve compiled a list of the most popular and effective cleanses and detoxes out there, so take a look and see if any of these will help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions!

7-Day Swimsuit Cleanse: Alright, ladies, it’s time to kick those New Year’s resolutions into gear! While summer may still be a couple months away, it is never too soon to start working toward that hot bikini bod! For those of you who have struggled with all-liquid cleanses in the past, this detox may just be the perfect program for you. Dr. Caroline Apovian has created a diet that is guaranteed to shave off 5 pounds and leave you feeling like a whole new person. The best part is, you still get to eat some of your favorite foods! Take a look below to see how it’s done: (via Dr. Oz)

Swimsuit Cleanse Day 1 – Shrink Drinks: For one whole day you will need to take a temporary break from solid foods and drink your meals. Check out our favorite smoothies here.

Swimsuit Cleanse Days 2-7 – Fat Flush: By consuming 3 meals a day that are high in protein, you will shed fat while promoting lean muscle growth! Each day you will need to incorporate 3 servings of protein, 3 servings of whole grains, 2 servings of dairy, 4 small servings of fat, and a small glass of wine (yes, wine!) into your meals. Small snacks of non-starchy fruits and veggies throughout the day are a-okay too!

The Candida Cleanse: This cleanse is designed to eliminate excess growth of yeast and fungus from your system. There are two options for you to choose from, depending on your tolerance for cleanses. The first choice is a simpler 7-14 day diet where you can consume only raw or steamed veggies, plus a daily detox drink and liver drink. If you are feeling daring, you can shoot for the more challenging option, which is a “colon cleanse” diet. It lasts 3-7 days, and you can only consume detox drinks and vegetable broths. There are three elements to the Candida Diet: (via The Candida Diet)

Element 1 – the Anti-Candida Diet: Throughout the course of the treatment, you should stick to a low-sugar diet to rid your system of excess fungus and yeast.

Element 2 – Probiotics: Probiotics reintroduce helpful bacteria into your gut, making them an essential part of the healing process!

Element 3 – Antifungals: Antifungals like grapefruit seed extract and garlic break down the cell walls of the Candida yeast.

The Clean Program: If you are ready for a hardcore cleanse to start off your new year, then take a look at this program! For 21 days, you will pretty much live off of meal replacement shakes and supplements. The best part of this cleanse, however, is that you are allowed to consume a meal consisting of pre-approved foods for lunch every day! These foods consist of tasty options like whole vegetables, leafy greens, whole fruits and berries, wild fish, organic chicken and turkey, brown rice, quinoa, beans, nuts, seeds, and nut butters. Check out the three main steps below: (via The Clean Program)

Pre-Cleanse (3 days): Eat three solid meals a day from the Cleanse Diet, for three days, before you start your full cleanse.

Cleanse (21 days): During the cleanse, follow a simple 21-day routine: a Cleanse Shake for breakfast, a solid meal for lunch from the Cleanse Diet, a Cleanse Shake for dinner, and your Cleanse Supplements throughout the day.

Road Map and Reintroduction: A guide to help you decide what to do after your cleanse.

David Kirsch’s 48-Hour Supercharged Cleanse: If you aren’t prepared to dive into a program that lasts a week or more, then this cleanse may be perfect for you! Over the course of 48 short hours, you can revitalize and detox your entire body! This cleanse is renowned for its ability to kickstart weight loss and reboot your system. Brace yourself, though: the motto of this program is “If you are eating, you are cheating”! For two days, you will consume nothing but a pink lemonade drink composed of liver and kidney cleansing antioxidants, acaí berry, milk thistle, cranberry extract and more! A basic outline of the program is as follows: (via David Kirsch Wellness Co.)

For two days, you will replace all foods with the 48-Hour Super Charged Cleanse®

Drink David’s formula four times a day for two full days. To keep your energy level up and help suppress your appetite, drink one Thermo Bubbles® per day. Stay hydrated with plenty of water and herbal teas.

After the two-day cleanse, follow a clean diet of lean protein (fish, chicken, protein shakes), fiber-rich veggies and whole foods. Take David’s Probiotic Balance® for 30 days to boost your immune system and improve overall digestion.

The Master Cleanse: This is one of the most well-known and effective cleanses out there! It has been around since the 1940s, and lasts 10 days. The Master Cleanse is not for the faint of heart, though! You will drink six to 12 glasses of a drink composed of water, freshly squeezed lemon, maple syrup, and cayenne pepper for a unique take on your traditional lemonade! Plus, the addition of daily laxatives makes this one of the most cleansing detoxes out there! Check out the three phases below: (via The Master Cleanse)

Ease in: You will spend three days slowly removing processed food from your diet.

The Lemonade Diet: You will consume 6-12 glasses of the recipe above every day for 10 days.

Ease out: You will spend 3 days slowly reincorporating complex foods back into your diet!

Remember to check with your doctor before beginning any cleanse that is out of your comfort zone! There are tons of variations out there, so make sure you pick a cleanse or detox program that is compatible to your lifestyle and health restrictions!

