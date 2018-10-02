If you like a good 30-day fitness challenge, then you’ll love our 30-Day Squat Challenge! Each day you will complete a certain number of four squat variations. The number of reps will increase with every passing day, and by the end of the challenge, you’ll be able to do 325 squats in one day — even if you don’t know how to do a proper squat right now.

View each of the different squats below to see proper form. Over the next 30 days, your booty’s going to get stronger, perkier and all-around happier! Good luck — we know you can do this.

Basic Squat

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, with your back straight and shoulders back.

Step 2: Perform a squat, bending your knees at a 90 degree angle, keeping your back straight and your chest up. Hold and return to starting position. Double check your knee position — make sure they’re staying behind your toes.

Plié Squat

Step 1: Stand with your feet wider than hip-distance apart (about 3-4 feet), turn your toes out 45 degrees and clasp your hands in front of your chest.

Step 2: Slowly lower yourself down by bending your knees and hips. Keep your core tight, back straight and do not let your knees move past your toes when lowering.

Step 3: Once your thighs are parallel to the floor, press through your heels and rise back up to standing.

Squat Jumps

Step 1: To perform this plyometric exercise, first stand with the feet slightly outside the shoulders and drop the hips backward and down. Send the arms back and keep your chest lifted. Double check your knee position – make sure they’re staying behind your toes.

Step 2: Push through your heels to drive out of the squat. Roll through the foot to lift into your jump, bringing the arms overhead to help propel you upward.

Step 3: Land softly and quietly with bent knees. If you can go right back into your squat, do it! Otherwise, take the soft-knee landing and reset for the next squat.

Squat with Sidekick

Step 1: Begin with your feet under the shoulders and hinge the hips backward so you come into a crouched squat. Keep the arms in front of you however you want so you can keep the chest lifted.

Step 2: Push out of the squat on one leg as the other leg lifts out to the side, completely extended. Crunch that same-side oblique to stay balanced. Replace the foot and repeat.