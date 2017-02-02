20 Simple And Satisfying Shredded Chicken Recipes

If you’re looking for a way to get creative with those bland chicken breasts you’ve got tucked at the back of your fridge, then you’ve got to check out these shredded chicken recipes! They are full of tender, juicy flavor that will have even your pickiest eaters scrambling for the dinner table. Check out these simple ways to use shredded chicken below.

1. Skinny Shredded Chicken: It’s back to basics with this simple, beginner-friendly recipe from our kitchens! This pulled Crock-Pot® chicken can be used in a variety of different casseroles, or even in a wrap (like our Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap) or sandwich for the perfect on-the-go meal! Check out the cooking instructions here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili: There is nothing better to warm you up than a bowl of delicious slow cooker chicken chili. If you’re looking for a way to kick the spice up in this chili, sub in 4 ounces of chopped jalapeños in place of the green chiles. Click here for the recipe.

3. Skinny Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie: A typical serving of chicken pot pie usually clocks in at well over 500 calories, but our recipe brings all the comforting flavors at just 380 calories and 8 grams of fat! Click here to get the recipe.

4. Skinny Chicken Salad: Skip the fatty, calorie-packed chicken salads at the store and give our recipe a shot! It’s light, nutritious and 100 percent delicious, we guarantee it! Feel free to check out the instructions here.

5. Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Alfredo Bake: At only 341 calories per generous serving, you get cheesy Alfredo pasta with tons of vitamins and nutrients from the peppers and spinach. This simple recipe will become an instant hit with your family, and you’ll feel great knowing it’s healthy and full of protein (28 grams per serving, to be exact). Click here for the recipe.

6. Skinny BBQ Chicken Flatbread: This recipe is easy-peasy! A little chicken and a simple black bean and corn salsa, mixed up with your fav barbecue sauce is all you need to make meal that knocks dinner out of the park. The black bean and corn salsa adds the perfect fresh bite to this flatbread, and the natural sweetness of it pairs well with the tang of the barbecue sauce. Check it out here!

7. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Celery Slaw: Bite-size and adorable, your family will devour these sliders at 150 calories a piece. The celery slaw adds the perfect crunch to the juicy and flavorful Buffalo chicken, while the blue cheese and ranch are the the perfect cool-down combo to accompany the hot wing sauce. Click here to see the recipe.

8. Skinny Sour Cream Enchiladas: Have a food fiesta by serving up these Sour Cream Enchiladas! They’ll be ready in only 45 minutes, giving you just enough time to prep a side of Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad. These enchiladas will cure all your cravings for Mexican food and you can safely avoid that endless tortilla chip basket. Here’s the recipe!

9. Easy Chicken and Rice Casserole: Your easiest and most delicious dinner yet! Even the simplest of suppers are easy enough on a busy night. This recipe is meant exactly for that! You can quickly throw this healthy casserole together, pop in the oven and get on with your night. Click here to check it out.

10. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas: The slow cooker is a beautiful thing. It does all the work for you, making it look like you spent hours on a fancy meal when really you just threw some ingredients in and called it a day. This Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita recipe is no exception! Even better, now you have time to make the perfect complements to this meal, like our 5-Minute Garden Fresh Salsa or Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole. Here’s the recipe!

11. Chicken and Broccoli Quinoa Bake: This Chicken, Broccoli and Quinoa Bake is packed with protein to power you through your day, and it makes enough for dinner tonight and leftovers for lunch tomorrow! The creamy sauce and crunchy panko crumbs will help your kids (and hubby) get used to quinoa, while you’ll love the nutrition facts! Speaking of, there are only 228 calories and 6 grams of fat in a serving. Click here for the recipe.

12. Lightened-Up King Ranch Casserole: This lightened up King Ranch Chicken is cheesy and gooey enough for the kids and nutritious enough to give Mom and Dad some peace of mind. One heaping cup of this delicious recipe yields only 245 calories and packs in 27 grams of protein! Plus, it’s a good source of fiber, too. Click here for instructions and nutrition info.

13. Skinny Buffalo Chicken Bites: We’ve gone ahead and skinny-fied those mouthwatering Buffalo wings you and your family just love to devour! These shredded chicken bites are the perfect game-day snack, and at less than 100 calories per serving, you can afford to indulge! Click here for more info.

14. BBQ Chicken Sandwiches with Jalapeño Avocado Spread: This recipe combines the sweetness of barbecue sauce with the spicy kick of our jalapeño avocado spread! It’s so tasty, you’ll have a hard time believing it’s only 350 calories per sandwich. See how it’s made here.

15. Tuscan Chicken Soup: In addition to shredded chicken, this recipe is full of nutritious (and equally tasty) ingredients like kale, quinoa and plenty of fresh basil! We highly recommend serving this up with our Skinny Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwiches for the perfect weekday meal! (via Nosh and Nourish)

16. Thai Chicken Chowder:There’s nothing calorie-heavy about this delectable dish! In just 325 calories, Further Food has managed to create a recipe that is sure to wow the entire family. The light coconut milk serves as a fantastic, lower-fat alternative to the heavy cream commonly found in chowder. You can also take a look at our Creamy Corn Chowder here! (via Further Food)

17. Slow Cooker Chicken Chili: This recipe from Nosh and Nourish really packs a punch! It’s overflowing with rich, hearty ingredients like bacon, cream cheese, sweet, corn and more, for a dish that will quickly become a staple in your weekly menu. (via Nosh and Nourish)

18. Chicken Salad Cucumber Boats: These adorably creative boats are a great way to get your kids to chow down on their veggies, without even realizing it! This low-carb dish is packed with protein from the shredded chicken, which makes it the perfect lunch for active mamas. (via Further Food)

19. Homemade Chicken and Dumplings: Nothing says comfort like a steaming plate of chicken and dumplings. This recipe is simple, savory, and easy enough to whip together in the morning before you set off to start your day! (via Iowa Girl Eats)

20. The Best Slow Cooker Chicken: This recipe is packed with sensational spices like paprika and Italian seasoning, which add a whole new level of “pow” to your traditional shredded chicken! (via Further Food)