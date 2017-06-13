You’ll Never Go Back After Trying This 20-Minute, Do-Anywhere Beach Body Workout

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ready for a killer workout you can do anywhere? All you need is a stopwatch, your body weight and maybe a water bottle to power through this sweat-tastic, 20-minute HIIT workout. Jess Doss, a Head Trainer and certified group fitness instructor at Orangetheory Fitness, says if weight loss is your goal, interval training will help get you there.

“If your goal is to burn fat and torch calories, interval training should be a part of your routine,” Doss told Womanista. “By combining intense (key word: intense!) periods of work with short recovery segments, the magic behind HIIT (high intensity interval training) is that it keeps your body burning calories long after your workout.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In other words, your body is working really hard for a short amount of time, then resting for a bit, then revving back up for another activity burst. Doss even says that the extra work your body does to recover after a HIIT workout means that you’re burning more calories even after your workout.

“During a HIIT workout, your body creates a ‘debt’ of oxygen that must be repaid post workout in order to get back to normal levels. The extra work required to do this results in a revved up metabolism for hours,” she says.

Exercises that work the entire body are best when it comes to interval training, Doss says, and when creating an interval workout, “try to pair two exercises back to back before your recovery.”

“Don’t allow yourself to fully recover before moving on to the next set,” she said. “This will help keep your heart rate up and add that ‘cardio’ element to the workout.”

Ready to test out a HIIT workout? Try the beach body workout ahead that Doss created — do it at the gym, at the park or even in your living room.

MORE: Watch: Erin Andrews Shares Her Intense HIIT Orangetheory Workout

Warm-up: 2 minutes

0:00 – 1:00: Jumping jacks

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

1:00 – 1:30: Body weight squats

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

1:30 – 2:00: Plank hold

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

Interval 1

2:00 – 3:00: Sumo squat (with dumbbell)

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

3:00 – 3:30: Pop jacks

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

3:30 – 4:30: Rest

Interval 2

4:30 – 5:30: Pushups

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

5:30 – 6:00: Mountain climbers

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

6:00 – 7:00: Rest

Interval 3

7:00 – 8:00: Alternating lunges to shoulder press (with dumbbells)

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

8:00 – 8:30: Alternating jump lunges

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

8:30 – 9:30: Rest

Interval 4

9:30 – 10:30: Plank with alternating rows (with dumbbells)

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

10:30 – 11:00: Burpees

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

11:00 – 12:00: Rest

Interval 5

12:00 – 13:00: Curtsy lunge with lateral raise (with dumbells)

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

13:00 – 13:30: Speed skater lunges

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

13:30 – 14:30: Rest

Interval 6

14:30 – 15:30: Deadlifts

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

15:30 – 16:00: Jump squats

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

16:00 – 17:00: Rest

Interval 7

17:00 – 18:00: Palms to elbows (alternating)

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

18:00 – 18:30: Bicycles

(Photo: Orangetheory Fitness)

18:30 – 19:30: Complete!

How’d you do? Repeat this quick, efficient workout 2-3 times per week for best weight loss results.

Related:

The Total-Body Exercise That Rocks Candace Cameron Bure’s Workouts

12 of the Most Unhealthy Foods You Should Never, Ever Eat

Not Building the Toned Leg Definition You Want? 4 Mistakes You’re Probably Making