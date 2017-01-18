16 Skincare Tips You Haven’t Heard Yet

Nothing gives away your age more than your skin. If you want to keep your skin tight and glowing, then it’s time to step up your skincare regime. No more going to sleep with makeup on! Here are 16 tips from Thought Catalog on keeping your skin young.

Cellulite is just poor circulation at the skin and can be greatly reduced by dry brushing.

According to Into The Gloss, you shouldn’t blindly trust that a product is organic just because it’s marked as such. “The word ‘organic’ is meaningless with cosmetics,” Lacey writes, “since the FDA doesn’t prosecute brands for using the term even if their products aren’t organic.” Oh… good.

When products claim to be “anti-inflammatory,” this just means they’re great for sensitive skin, redness, bumps and dryness. The plant Calendula is very rich in anti-inflammatory agents.

According to Kate Bosworth’s aesthetician Faith Tatro, your skincare regimen should go in order of most-watery products to the least-watery. “It’s so that everything is penetrating the skin appropriately,” said Kate.

When doing any sort of skincare regimen, try to massage your face as much as possible in a circular motion. Many believe that this increases circulation, which leads to brighter skin.

According to Korean beauty expert Charlotte Cho, you should only exfoliate twice a month.

When applying eye cream, gently tap it around the eye for better absorption and to avoid pulling.

It’s always better to wash your face twice in a row, according to Cosmo editor Amy Odell’s facialist.

