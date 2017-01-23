Healthy Living

16 Shred-Approved Suppers

Even if you’ve resisted all the unhealthy cravings drawing you in during the day, suppertime is […]

Even if you’ve resisted all the unhealthy cravings drawing you in during the day, suppertime is still a struggle. You’re tired, cranky and need comfort food to keep you sane. If you’re trying to lose a few pounds or just want to maintain your healthy weight, you’ll need to eat smart during your evening meal! Give these 16 lightened-up recipes a try; they’re even perfect for our 21-Day Shred maintenance plan.

1. Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce: This dish is a Shred group favorite! The blackened seasoning flavors the protein perfectly and the sauce is creamy and delicious. It’s also only 162 calories and tastes great with a side of green veggies! Click here to see it.

2. Skinny Chicken Salad: This easy-to-make recipe won’t weigh you down after dinner. A serving is only 223 calories and the recipe yields seven servings so you can enjoy this tasty meal a few times during the week. Check out the recipe here.

3. Skinny Cheesesteak-Stuffed Peppers: Another Shred favorite, these stuffed peppers are a hit even with the pickiest of eaters. A serving is only 155 calories and this dish goes from prep to table in only 20 minutes. Get started here.

4. One-Pan Cilantro Lime Chicken and Rice: One-dish meals are a busy mom’s best friend. Serve a nutritious meal to your family with this easy chicken and rice recipe. A serving is only 268 calories! See the ingredients here.

5. Skinny Shrimp Cajun Skewers: Mix up your veggies by grilling them! Whip up these shrimp and veggie skewers for a quick, tasty meal the family will enjoy. There’s just the right amount of spice and heat with the seasoning! Click here for the recipe.

6. Skinny Greek Salad: If you want to go meatless, try this filling, colorful salad. Top it with a healthy homemade Greek dressing and enjoy a heaping serving for only 228 calories. Start your meatless meal with this recipe!

7: Honey Lemon Glazed Chicken: This perfect portion meal is balanced, filling and good for you! A chicken breast is only 183 calories and it pairs perfectly with a side of asparagus and rice. Click here for details.

8. Taco-Stuffed Potatoes: This unique dinner will become a hit in your household! It makes taco night more exciting and a serving is only 212 calorie, so you can feel good about your supper. Check it out here.

9. Slow Cooker Pulled Pork: This healthy meal is only 221 calories, but the best part is that it practically cooks itself! Let this juicy pork cook while you’re at work and come home to a prepped supper. Get details here.

10. Buffalo Shrimp Dinner Salad: Dress up your traditional “diet” salad by tossing in these colorful, flavor-packed shrimp! It can be prepped and cooked quickly and a serving is 196 calories. Check out the nutrition!

11. Mexican Ranch Burgers: If you’re craving a juicy burger, this recipe is a must-make! It’s seasoned with ranch, cumin and chili powder and is topped with avocado, onion and cheese for a south-of-the-border burger! See the ingredients here and get started!

12. Skinny Pineapple Teriyaki Pork Chops: Give this sweet and savory mix a try; you’re guaranteed to love it! These tasty pork chops will fill you up for only 210 calories. Check it out here.

13. Slow Cooker Chicken, Beans and Rice: This flavorful meal will satisfy your cravings for Mexican cuisine without any high-calorie shells. A serving of this slow cooker special is only 235 calories. See the ingredients here!

14. Chicken Tortilla Soup: Whether it’s a chilly winter night or a warm summer evening, this soup will become a family favorite year-round! For 331 calories, this is a complete meal that’ll keep you full until your next meal. Save the recipe by clicking here.

15. Slow Cook Beef Stew: Sneak in vegetables in this savory soup and your kids won’t know they’re eating healthy! A serving is 247 calories, but this won’t taste like any other diet food you’ve tasted. Click here for the recipe.

16. Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon: This glazed salmon is a fancy meal you can serve the family or on a date night in. It pairs well with a side of green beans and quinoa, plus a serving is 187 calories! Check it out here.

