15 Products to Help You Exfoliate

Living an active and healthy life will help to keep your body young, but poor skincare can make you look older than you are! By exfoliating, you can remove the dead, dingy skin cells from your face and encourage healthier replacement cells to grow.

The Body Shop Aloe Gentle Exfoliator: Designed to soothe while it exfoliates, this creamy scrub is gentle on sensitive skin but still gets the job done! Learn more about it here.

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Buffing Beads: Ultra-fine jojoba beads work to remove dead skin cells and repair new cells as active ingredients smooth and replenish your skin for a healthier look. Get this product here.

Philosophy Microdelivery Exfoliating Wash: Cleanse and refresh your skin with this exfoliating wash. Made without sulfate, this wash will provide resurfacing benefits to help your skin generate a healthier and more radiant look. Click here for more product information.

Clinique Exfoliating Scrub: This is a water-based scrub designed for oily skin. It will leave your skin healthy and refreshed while reducing lines. Lean more here.

Cosmedicine Medi-Morphosis Self-Adjusting Exfoliator: Tighten pores and reduce the look of wrinkles when you exfoliate with this cream. It leaves skin tighter, smoother and brighter in addition to fading age and pigmentation spots. Buy this product here.

The Body Shop Seaweed Pore-Cleansing Facial Exfoliator: A soap-free facial scrub that effectively deep-cleans blocked pores and exfoliates to remove dead skin cells, excess oils, impurities and daily grime. Click here to learn more.

Benefit “Honey… Snap out of it” Facial Scrub: Great for all skin types, this morning facial scrub gently prepares your skin for the day with a fresh and glowing look! Check it out here.

Juara Rice Facial Scrub: A very gentle scrub that removes dead skin cells and allow new ones to grow. This product will not dry out your skin so you can use it nightly! For more information, click here.

Boscia Soothing Facial Polish: This cleanser will gently but thoroughly refine and cleanse your pores while absorbing oils and impurities and moisturizing. Learn more here.

Bobbi Brown Buffing Grains for Face: This bottle is full of small grains that can be combined with water or your favorite cleanser for a customizable scrub. It clears away dead cells, leaving your face glowing. Click here to learn more and buy this product.

Alba Botanical Natural Hawaiian Facial Scrub: Not only is it popular for its fresh pineapple scent, but this product can be found in your local drugstore for a fraction of many other exfoliators’ costs. It’s gentle on your skin and will refresh your face for healthy and glowing skin. You can buy it online here.

Olay Deep Pore Clean Plus Exfoliating Scrub: This two-part cleanser comes at a great price! It will clear dirt and impurities without clogging your pores for a fresh and bright face. Purchase this product here.

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant: Activated upon contact with water, this microfoliant will balance out skin pigmentation as well as rid your face of dead cells, leaving you looking smoother and brighter. Click here for more information.

Burt’s Bee Citrus Facial Scrub: Not tested on animals, this gentle scrub will leave you feeling refreshed with a light citrus scent. Click here to purchase.

Astara Daily Refining Scrub: Designed to be used daily, this scrub is great for those with dry skin. It will rejuvenate the growing cells after removing the flakes and dead skin. Get more information here.