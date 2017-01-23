14 Bread and Muffin Recipes We’re Obsessed With

Carbs are often the downfall of many diet plans. It’s hard to resist the last glazed muffin during your business meetings, or that slice of buttery banana bread grandma sent to you. Next time you’ve got the carb-craving, try making some of these healthier options so you can feel a little less guilty!

Strawberry Oatmeal Muffins: Yes, skinny does taste good! These muffins will melt in your mouth and will be gobbled up before you know it! But don’t worry, we’ve got the skinny swaps in there like unsweetened almond milk to keep these healthy! Click here to get this recipe!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blueberry Protein Muffins: These muffins are perfect for a busy mom! Toss one of these protein-packed treats into your gym bag and get going! You can click here to get this recipe.

Skinny Coconut Chocolate Chip Banana Bread: Made with non-fat greek yogurt or unsweetened applesauce, this dessert is a must-try. It tastes just like an Almond Joy candy bar and is sure to be a hit! Click here to get the recipe for this delicious bread!

Gluten Free Spiced Muffins with Dark Chocolate Streusel: Just because you are on a gluten-free diet, doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the good stuff! This muffin is a perfect way to start off a day, thanks to the delicious streusel crunch on top. (via Nosh and Nourish)

Apple Cinnamon Raisin Muffins: Made with greek yogurt and almond flour, this muffin proves that skinny swaps are just as tasty as the regulars! The combination of apple, cinnamon and raisin will leave you wishing for fall. (via Bright Eyed Baker)

Skinny Butternut Squash Muffins: Butternut squash is a versatile vegetable. So versatile, we’ve put it in a muffin! There’s tons of good stuff in these little guys, and if you want, you can put them in the freezer and defrost as you go for muffins any day of the week. Click here to get the recipe for these muffins.

Skinny Zucchini Bread: Great for the freezer or refrigerator, this moist spice cakes is classic. Not only is it healthy, it’s also tasty. Click here for this recipe.

Skinny Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins: If you are looking for a chocolate fix, we’ve got you covered. Made with only two ingredients, these muffins are perfect for someone with a sweet tooth. Click here to get this amazing recipe!

Skinny Mini Banana Bread Muffins: Small but mighty, these muffins are seriously good. And low calorie! Add any extra topping you want to the muffins for more fun. Click here to get the recipe.

Skinny Monkey Bread Bites: If you’ve never had monkey bread before, you should stop what you’re doing and make these! A skinny version of the childhood classic, we’ve seriously cut back on the butter and come up with this skinny version. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

Healthy Whole Grain Carrot Coconut Morning Glory Muffin: Using applesauce to avoid oil and calories, these muffins are moist and delicious. They are great to make ahead and freeze so you can grab them for breakfast on a busy morning. (via Ambitious Kitchen)

Skinny Chocolate Carmel Banana Bread: This bread turned dessert is enough to satisfy the strongest of sweet tooths. Usuing the help of bananas to sweeten the bread, it’s also made with Skinny Cow Milk Chocolate Dreamy Clusters! (via Recipe Girl)

Skinny Chocolate Cherry Muffins: This muffin is 110 calories. Should we say that again? 110 calories and it doesn’t taste healthy at all! They are made with unsweetened applesauce, nonfat greek yogurt and cocoa powder to keep them skinny yet delicious. (via Sally’s Baking Addiction)

Skinny Chocolate Mini Muffins: The best thing about mini muffins is you can have more than one! As long as you are careful not to over do it, this recipe is a great for that chocolate craving. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

About Author, Jenna Gross: A communication major of the University of Cincinnati, Jenna is also pursuing minors in electronic media and marketing as well as a certificate in public relations. She enjoys reading, writing and spending time with friends and family. Jenna intends to purse a career in communication and public relations.