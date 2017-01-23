13 Tasty Smoothies That Are 250 Calories Or Less

Smoothies are a mom’s best friend. Whether it’s a post-workout power up, high-protein breakfast, or a midday snack, smoothies are totally handy. Sometimes however, they can pack in a surprising amount of calories. For delicious smoothies that fit into your diet, try out one of these low calorie smoothie recipes.

1. Brownie Batter Protein Smoothie | 98 calories: This smoothie tastes just like brownie batter, packs 9 grams of protein and is under 100 calories! You’ll definitely want to keep this recipe on hand for post-workout protein boosts! Watch the video below or click here for the recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Strawberry Fluff Protein Smoothie | 242 calories: If you saw this on a menu in a smoothie shop, it would probably be made with ice cream and sugar, but we’ve made a skinny and healthy smoothie perfect for breakfast or a post-workout drink for only 242 calories! See what’s inside by clicking here.

3. Jiggle-Reducing Smoothie | 167 calories: We used kale, apple cider vinegar and mixed berries to pump you full of fiber, antioxidants and vitamins while staying low on the calorie and fat end. This lip-smacking smoothie makes enough for two servings, so freeze your extras for tomorrow! Get the recipe here.

4. Fat-Burning Cran-Peach Smoothie | 116 calories: A tasty smoothie that can help you fight fat? Yes, please! This smoothie is a tasty treat great for any time of day. Click here to make it for yourself.

5. Chocolate Banana Protein Smoothie | 201 calories: Got a chocolate craving you just can’t beat? No worries! This protein smoothie could be an afternoon snack, a dessert or a post-workout boost — and it’s just over 200 calories! To see how we made it, click here.

6. Skinny Blackberry Banana Smoothie | 227 calories: Start your day off with a flavor-packed, fruity smoothie! You can mix it up in a flash and drink it on the go! Check it out here.

7. Skinny Mom Pink Power Smoothie | 146 calories: To say we love this smoothie is an understatement. We think this smoothie is so great that we slapped our name on it. Try it out and be ready to fall in love! Get the recipe here.

8. Skinny Cherry Pie Smoothie | 232 calories: Need a sweet treat today? Instead of reaching for a candy bar, grab your blender! You’ll love the flavors this smoothie delivers, and with only 232 calories! See the how it’s made by clicking here.

9. Skinny Pineapple Pomegranate Protein Smoothie | 209 calories: Tropical and refreshing, you’ll forget this smoothie wasn’t store-bought! It’s only 209 calories but is packed with tropical flavors! You can make it yourself by clicking here.

10. Key Lime Pie Protein Shake | 192 calories: This shake will rock your world! Have it for a protein-packed dessert or midday snack when you’re feeling the sweet tooth kick in. Click here for the recipe.

11. Skinny Banana Pumpkin Spice Smoothie | 133 calories: Why waste calories drinking a pumpkin spiced coffee drink when you could have a nutritious smoothie for just over 100 calories? Check out the full nutrition by clicking here.

12. Triple Berry Smoothie | 76 calories: For just 76 calories, you can enjoy a glass of this berry-blasted smoothie! You’ll love the flavors and the calorie count! (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

13. Avocado Aloe Detox Smoothie | 236 calories: Treat your body to a boost of nutrition with this green smoothie! It’s made with tons of healthy ingredients and is a great addition to your day. (via Pop Sugar)