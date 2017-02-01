13 Paleo Dinners That Will Rock Your World!

The Paleo revolution is spreading like wildfire. You may be just dipping your toe into the Paleo fire or are already a full-fledged Paleo convert, but either way, eating like a caveman has never tasted so good. Check out this collection of scrumptious and savory Paleo dinners the whole family will enjoy!

1. Sweet Jalapeño Salmon: Fish makes for a great Paleo dinner and the combination of sweet and spicy make it all the better! The best part though? This dish can be made in about 20 minutes, so it’s perfect for your busy schedule. For the full recipe, click here!

2. Paleo Berry Glazed Crockpot Chicken: An easy one-dish meal proves Paleo doesn’t have to be complicated. Serve this sweet chicken dish alone or over a sweet potato for a Paleo dinner done right. (via Plaid and Paleo)

8. Bacon Butternut Squash Quiche: You were probably ready to click this link at the word “bacon” and it only gets better with the sweet addition of butternut squash, filling eggs, hearty spinach and a perfect mix of spices. Serve breakfast for dinner with a Paleo twist. (via My Healthy Happy Home)