13 Paleo Dinners That Will Rock Your World!

The Paleo revolution is spreading like wildfire. You may be just dipping your toe into the Paleo fire or are already a full-fledged Paleo convert, but either way, eating like a caveman has never tasted so good. Check out this collection of scrumptious and savory Paleo dinners the whole family will enjoy!

1. Sweet Jalapeño Salmon: Fish makes for a great Paleo dinner and the combination of sweet and spicy make it all the better! The best part though? This dish can be made in about 20 minutes, so it’s perfect for your busy schedule. For the full recipe, click here!

sweet jalapeno salmon

2. Paleo Berry Glazed Crockpot Chicken: An easy one-dish meal proves Paleo doesn’t have to be complicated. Serve this sweet chicken dish alone or over a sweet potato for a Paleo dinner done right. (via Plaid and Paleo)

paleo berry glazed crockpot chicken
3. Buffalo Chicken Soup: Paleoaholic
paleo buffalo chicken soup
4. Southwest Style Baked Sweet Potatoes: Savory Lotus
southwest style paleo stuffed sweet potatoes
5. Crock Pot Cashew Chicken: Preppy Paleo
paleo crock pot cashew chicken recipe
6. Cincinnati Two-Way Chili with Corn Bread: Clean Eating with a Dirty Mind
paleo cincinnati style chili
7. Stuffed Pork Tendorloin: Canada Girl Eats Paleo
stuffed pork tenderloin

8. Bacon Butternut Squash Quiche: You were probably ready to click this link at the word “bacon” and it only gets better with the sweet addition of butternut squash, filling eggs, hearty spinach and a perfect mix of spices. Serve breakfast for dinner with a Paleo twist. (via My Healthy Happy Home)

paleo bacon butternut squash quiche
9. Smothered Apple and Onion Pork Chop: Bravo for Paleo
smothered apple and onion pork chops paleo recipe
10. Massaman Chicken Curry: Frisky Lemon
paleo chicken curry recipe
11. Barbecue Chicken Pizza: Paleo Spirit
paleo barbecue chicken pizza
12. Shepard’s Pie: comfort dishes My Healthy Happy Home
paleo shephards pie recipe
13. Lasagna: Paleo Newbie
paleo lasagna recipe
