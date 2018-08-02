12 Oblique Burners to Tone Your Tummy Fast

A muffin top is good to eat, but not as fun to have on your body. But fear not — you can whittle those waists with some carefully executed exercises that target those obliques and have you loving your clothes once again. It’s time to melt our muffin tops!

Incorporate a few of these moves into your weekly workouts or use the reps associated with each move for a full oblique workout!

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Weighted Standing Side Crunch:

Grab a dumbbell and get going! This move targets your obliques to slim your sides!

Step 1: Begin in your neutral standing position with the dumbbells resting at your sides. Roll the shoulders back and down and set the feet as wide as your shoulders.

Step 2: Let one of the dumbbells pull you down, crunching the oblique. Go as low as you can without leaning the chest forward or breaking at the hips.

Step 3: Squeeze the glutes to raise yourself up to the standing position and immediately drop to the other side. Act like the dumbbells are heavy anchors. Focus on the activation of the obliques and glutes rather than the direction of the dumbbell.

» Perform 10 on each side.

2. Wood Chopper:

You can work your shoulders as well as your core with this move! All you need is a medicine ball to get your workout in.

Step 1: Hold a medicine ball (or dumbbell) in both hands. Squat and twist left to hold the medicine ball on the outside of your left leg.

Step 2: Exhale, and lift the medicine ball diagonally across your body, ending twisted to the right with the dumbbell above your head. Pivot on your left foot as needed. Focus on the rotation initiating in your core. Control the weight back up to the starting position to complete one rep. Tip: Move with force but also control.

Step 3: Bring the ball back to the starting point without bending the elbows. This means the weight stays an arm’s-distance away from you at all times.

» Perform 10 on each side.

3. Bird Dog Side Reach

This is a total body move that will change up any boring workout routine. Add it to your usual workout to work your muscles in a new way.

Step 1: Come to all fours with the toes curled under and the shoulders stacked over the wrists. Extend the opposite arm and leg as long as possible while looking down at your mat to create a straight spine.

Step 2: At the same time, slide the extended arm and leg out to the sides. Your range of motion may be different here. Stabilize through the core by keeping the torso as square to the mat as possible. Return the arm and leg back to its first extension before releasing them to the floor.

» Perform 10 on each side.

4. Lying Heel Taps

This is a great way to isolate and target your obliques — make certain to lift your shoulders off the floor and only move your upper body to reach.

Step 1: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, lower back press firmly into the floor.

Step 2: With arms straight and parallel to the floor, lift your shoulder blades off the floor and reach your right hand to your right ankle, then your left hand to your left ankle. That is one rep.

» Perform 10 on each side.

5. Plank with Hip Drop

If your muffin top is your trouble zone, consider including this move into your workout routine.

Step 1: Begin in your side plank with the shoulder over the wrist, feet stacked or staggered (shown here) and lower oblique engaged to stay lifted.

Step 2: Let the hips drop a few inches without hinging them backward.

Step 3: Squeeze the lower oblique to lift you up past the neutral starting point into and arched position. Notice the intense crunch of the lower side abs. To help, inhale when you dip and exhale when you lift.

» Perform 10 on each side.

6. Side Plank with Leg Lift

We love any new twist on a classic side plank and adding the leg lift is no joke! You’ll love the new way you can work your core. This is one of the best oblique exercises for women!

Step 1: Come into a side plank position with your wrist under your shoulder and your feet either stacked or staggered. Make sure your hips are not rolling backward, forward or hinging. Push yourself up by squeezing your lower oblique. Rest the other hand on your hip.

Step 2: Flex the feet as you lift the top one as high as you can, aiming to get it to hip level. If this is too difficult, drop the bottom knee and tuck the leg straight behind you in a 90-degree bend. As you lift and lower, be aware of you lower hip position — don’t let it drop!

» Perform 10 on each side.

7. Squat with Twist

We’ve taken a traditional squat and added a twisting element so you can work your glutes and core/obliques at the same time! Give this squat variation a try next time you’re doing a quick workout.

Step 1: Stand with feet hip-width apart and fingertips behind your ears.

Step 2: From your half squat, shift weight to left leg as you stand, lifting bent right knee and rotating torso toward right so left elbow and right knee meet in front of chest. Return to start position, switch sides, and repeat to complete 1 rep.

» Perform 15 on each side.

8. Starfish

Instead of working on the core straight on, take a new angle.

Step 1: Lie on your back and create an “X” shape with the arms and legs. Use your mat as a guide, putting the feet and elbows at the corners.

Step 2: Peel one shoulder off the ground, extending that arm up and across the body as the opposite leg lifts. Try to touch your toe. Keep the other leg on the ground.

Step 3: Lie back down completely, then repeat the move on the other side. You might have more flexibility on one side versus the other.

» Perform 10 on each side.

9. Oblique V-Up

The side crunch specifically works your abs and obliques. You’ll love the burn you’ll feel from this move.

Step 1: Lie on your left side, with your right hand behind your head and your left hand on the floor.

Step 2: Press into your left hand as you lift your straight legs off the floor, bringing your feet towards your head. In a controlled motion, lower yourself back to the floor. That is one rep. Complete all your reps on one side and switch to opposite side.

» Perform 10 on each side.

10. Kneeling Russian Twist

This move is great for anyone who wants to trim their core. You will really feel you core muscles contracting the further back you lean your body.

Step 1: Come to your knees, bringing them as close together as comfortable and push the hips forward. Hold one dumbbell horizontally at the chest.

Step 2: Lean backward as far as you can while keeping control. Do NOT hinge the hips! Push them forward.

Step 3: Twist over to one side without lifting the knees off the floor.

Step 4: Immediately twist over to the other side — do not stop in the center. If you get dizzy from the twisting, look straight ahead and limit your range of motion.

» Perform 10 reps.

11. Plank Skis with Gliders

This is a total body move that will tone your from head to toe, but will also get your heart rate up! It’s excellent for any workout routine, whether at home or in the gym.

Step 1: Find a smooth surface and get into forearm plank position, placing a towel or disks under your toes. If your elbows are sore or sensitive, pop up to a push up plank position. Your back should be straight and aligned with your head and toes.

Step 2: Slide your feet up to your right elbow. Your knees should naturally bend. Try getting your left knee to the right elbow. Feel the twist throughout your torso.

Step 3: Slide your feet back to start position and then reverse the movement. Tuck your right knee into your left elbow this time. That’s one rep.

» Perform 10 on each side.

12. Lying Double Leg Lift

Step 1: Come to your side on the floor with your bottom arm extending overhead. Place your other hand either in front of you for balance or behind your head. Lift your top leg so it’s about 1 to 2 feet apart from the bottom leg. Hold it here. This isometric hold will work the outer thigh of the top leg.

Step 2: Without moving the top leg, exhale and lift the bottom leg until it makes contact with the top leg. This contraction will work the inner thigh of bottom leg. If you feel your bottom hip dig into the mat, you can bring the legs forward slightly until it stops or try putting folding your mat in half for extra cushioning. Inhale and release the bottom leg first, then the top.

» Perform 10 on each side.

These exercises will attack your obliques furiously and effectively. Soon the only muffin top you will enjoy is the low-fat, healthy one you find in our healthy recipes!

Did you try any of these moves? Share your thoughts in the comments!