11 Skinny Desserts Better Than Sex

“All I really need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt!” — Charles Schulz.

Get your chocolate fix the Skinny Mom way! These skinny desserts are delightfully indulgent, yet made with healthy ingredients. Switching out your basic white flour, sugar, and butter for alternatives like quinoa, dates, and applesauce slims down the sugar and fat. Go ahead and grab seconds and feel satisfied and guilt-free! These low-calorie desserts are sure to satisfy.

1. Skinny Pina Colada Cupcakes: If this doesn’t take you to the beach, nothing will. These skinny cupcakes will be a hit wherever you take them! Click here for the recipe.

2. Four-Ingredient Strawberry Banana Ice Cream: This homemade ice cream recipe is a fan favorite! At only 166 calories per cup, you don’t have to feel guilty about indulging. Click here for details.

3. Two-Ingredient Pumpkin Brownies: This recipe is easy as pie… actually, it’s even easier! Simply combine brownie mix and pureed pumpkin and bake. For more detailed instructions, click here.

4. Skinny Sugar Cookies: A skinny sugar cookie? Seems too good to be true, but it’s not! Check it out by clicking here.

5. Skinny Raspberry Lemonade Cake: This tart and sweet recipe is the cutest recipe to bring to a party… or to make just because! Check it out here.

6. Copycat Cosmic Brownies: How many times have your kids begged you to pick up Cosmic Brownies at the store? No longer do you have to balk at the decision, because we’ve got a healthier copycat recipe you can make at home! You’ll choose these sweet, skinny treats every time over Cosmic Brownies. Click here for the recipe.

7. Healthy Cookie Dough Dip: Yes, you read that right, healthy chocolate chip cookie dough dip. Believe it or not the main ingredient is chickpeas, so think of it as cookie dough hummus. Click here to check it out.

8. Peanut Butter Apple Nachos: Granny Smith apples, dark chocolate, creamy peanut butter and sweet coconut flakes all combine for a delicious healthy “nacho” recipe. Click here for the recipe.

9. Stuffed Baked Apples: Add variation to the traditional baked apple fall favorite with this reduced-fat cream cheese addition! The orange zest adds brightness to the hearty fall flavors that your family will LOVE! Click here for the recipe.

10. Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Loaf: Ready to take your taste buds for a ride? The blueberries and lemons make for the perfect combination of sweet and tart! The optional glaze drizzled on top adds that extra element that makes this dessert special. Click here for the recipe.

11. Cake Batter Popsicles: Love cake? Love popsicles? Perfect! This is a great way to indulge in a slice of cake without actually baking a cake! You and your kids will love this simple, sweet, versatile popsicle recipe. Click here for the recipe.

Well, now you have 11 low fat dessert recipes in your back pocket to keep your sweet tooth in check and your pants fitting correctly. Being healthy doesn’t mean cutting all the fun stuff from your diet. You can have your cake and eat it too, just make the cake with whole wheat flour and almond milk, OK?