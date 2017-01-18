11 Instagram-Worthy Breakfast Bowls

If you’re not riding the breakfast bowl train, it’s time to hop on board. They’re healthy, delicious, easy and beautiful! What’s not to love? Even the kids will love these creative breakfast bowl recipes. Just think of all the vitamins and nutrients you’ll reap first thing in the morning, not to mention you’ll automatically set you day up for success.

1. Melon Breakfast Bowls: The best kind of breakfast is the kind where you can eat the bowl. This recipe uses a melon as the container for yogurt and fruit galore, giving you a healthy start to your day. (via The View From Great Island)

(Photo: The View From Great Island)

2. Cantaloupe Breakfast Bowl: This time we use cantaloupes for a sweet, healthy breakfast. Throw some granola in for an added crunch! (via Eating Bird Food)

(Photo: Eating Bird Food)

3. Raspberry Melon Breakfast Bowl: Toss some Greek yogurt, raspberries and granola into this melon for a beautiful, healthy and satisfying start to your day! (via Get Inspired Every Day)

(Photo: Get Inspired Every Day)

4. Berry Smoothie Bowl with Toasted Coconut: There’s no fruity melon bowl, but this smoothie bowl recipe is just as yummy and healthy. Skip the blender and still enjoy a smoothie! Click here for the recipe.

5. Fruit, Yogurt and Granola Bowl: This combination is so delicious, and the good news is you can customize it however you like! (via Jar of Lemons)

(Photo: Jar of Lemons)

6. Smoothie Breakfast Bowl with Granola and Banana: Whip up a quick thick smoothie, top it with granola, and enjoy your power breakfast! (via The Kitchn)

(Photo: The Kitchn)

7. Superfood Quinoa Breakfast Bowl: The health benefits to this recipe are simply too many to count. The list of superfoods alone is impressive! Never had quinoa for breakfast? It’s yummier than you might think! (via A House In The Hills)

(Photo: A House In The Hills)

8. Dark Chocolate Quinoa Breakfast Bowl: Yes, you can have chocolate for breakfast and still be healthy. The Minimalist Baker shows us how with another fab breakfast bowl! (via Minimalist Baker)

(Photo: The Minimalist Baker)

9. Inner Goddess Raspberry Breakfast Bowl: Embrace your inner goddess with this breakfast bowl! (via Pinch of Yum)

(Photo: Pinch of Yum)

10. 5-Minute Oatmeal Power Bowl: Breakfast ready in five minutes? Yup! This power bowl will keep you full all the way until lunch. (via Oh She Glows)

(Photo: Oh She Glows)

11. Peach Pie Smoothie Bowl: Sweet peaches, cinnamon, a little ginger and nutmeg, granola, and almonds come together for this breakfast “pie”. (via Recipe Runner)