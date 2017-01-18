10 Snacks Under 100 Calories

Need a quick snack to get you to your next meal? Pre-plan your week with these snacks that you can grab and go, keep in your desk or in the glove compartment of your car for a quick, low-cal snack!

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars: For 90 calories, you can enjoy this tasty granola bar. It’s great for an on-the-go snack because it’s relatively mess free! To order a variety pack online, click here.

(Photo: Amazon)

Yoplait Greek 100 Yogurt: This yogurt has 100 claories in it, comes in a variety of flavors and makes for an awesome mid-morning snack. It’s perfect for keeping you full until lunch! Order some online here.

(Photo: Yoplait)

Motts Applesauce: For a healthy snack, try this applesauce! Each cup is 50 calories, so if you are really hungry, you could have two! Get some here.

(Photo: Amazon)

Special K Cereal Bars: These cereal bars are sweet, crunchy and overall very tasty! Each is only 90 calories, so it’s great for a light snack. Order a pack online here.

(Photo: Amazon)

Snyder’s Mini Pretzels 100 Calorie Pack: For a crunchy, salty snack, try this mini pack. These little pretzels are great for munching at your desk! You can order some online here.

(Photo: Amazon)

Jack Links Beef Jerky 100 Calorie Pack: For a hearty snack you can really sink your teeth into, order some online here.

(Photo: Amazon)

100 Calorie Pack Ritz Snack Mix: This is a great snack because it offers variety. It’s also great for snacking at a desk and will hold you over until lunch! Buy it online here.

(Photo: Amazon)

Emerald’s Natural Almonds: Kosher and all-natural, these almonds are a great crunchy snack that will help pass the hunger and the time before lunch. Order them online here.

(Photo: Walmart)

Special K Cracker Chips: Available in 90-calorie packs, you can get your crunch on with these tasty chips! They’ve got several flavor varieties so you can change things up! Order some here.

(Photo: Walmart)

Jolly Time Healthy Pop Butter: Weight Watchers-approved, this popcorn is salty, buttery and great for snacking! Be warned: Popping this in the office will cause a lot of jealous stares. Get some online here.