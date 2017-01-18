10 Snacks Under 100 Calories

Need a quick snack to get you to your next meal? Pre-plan your week with these snacks that you can grab and go, keep in your desk or in the glove compartment of your car for a quick, low-cal snack!
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars: For 90 calories, you can enjoy this tasty granola bar. It’s great for an on-the-go snack because it’s relatively mess free! To order a variety pack online, click here.
Yoplait Greek 100 Yogurt: This yogurt has 100 claories in it, comes in a variety of flavors and makes for an awesome mid-morning snack. It’s perfect for keeping you full until lunch! Order some online here.
Motts Applesauce: For a healthy snack, try this applesauce! Each cup is 50 calories, so if you are really hungry, you could have two! Get some here.
Special K Cereal Bars: These cereal bars are sweet, crunchy and overall very tasty! Each is only 90 calories, so it’s great for a light snack. Order a pack online here.
Snyder’s Mini Pretzels 100 Calorie Pack: For a crunchy, salty snack, try this mini pack. These little pretzels are great for munching at your desk! You can order some online here.
Jack Links Beef Jerky 100 Calorie Pack: For a hearty snack you can really sink your teeth into, order some online here.
100 Calorie Pack Ritz Snack Mix: This is a great snack because it offers variety. It’s also great for snacking at a desk and will hold you over until lunch! Buy it online here.
Emerald’s Natural Almonds: Kosher and all-natural, these almonds are a great crunchy snack that will help pass the hunger and the time before lunch. Order them online here.
Special K Cracker Chips: Available in 90-calorie packs, you can get your crunch on with these tasty chips! They’ve got several flavor varieties so you can change things up! Order some here.
Jolly Time Healthy Pop Butter: Weight Watchers-approved, this popcorn is salty, buttery and great for snacking! Be warned: Popping this in the office will cause a lot of jealous stares. Get some online here.