20 Egg-Less Weight Loss Breakfasts

When you’re trying to eat healthy and start the day with a filling meal, it seems like the only ingredient people talk about is the egg. What if you’re tired of omelettes and quiches, but you still want to consume plenty of protein before heading off to work?

These twenty recipes are healthy and protein-packed, but surprisingly, they contain zero eggs. Try a few without worrying about wrecking your diet, then watch the pounds fall off.

Apple Cinnamon Protein Oatmeal

Oatmeal doesn’t have the be the bland, boring meal you’re probably imagining. Recipes like this one teach you how to kick it up a notch. Blend cinnamon, cloves, ginger, honey, apples, and some vanilla-flavored protein powder to create a bowl of oatmeal that’s anything but boring. Added bonus: it’ll keep your stomach nice and full until lunch time. Get the recipe here.

Fluffy Vegan Protein Pancakes

Although most diets don’t allow for pancakes on Sunday morning, they can make an exception for these. You only need five ingredients: flour, organic brown rice protein powder, baking powder, sea salt, and sugar or syrup. They’ll give you the boost you need to begin your daily training in the gym. Get the recipe here.

Chocolate Banana Protein Smoothie

In less than five minutes, you can start sipping on this sweet but healthy breakfast treat. All you need is protein powder, a banana and some chocolate chips. Blend it all up with some ice and you’ve got yourself a meal that’s worth getting out of bed for. Get the recipe here.

Wild Blueberry Breakfast Bowl

Want a hefty dose of antioxidants to help you start your day? This porridge blend contains blueberries, potassium, and manganese, as well as essential fatty acids and protein from the buckwheat. Talk about a breakfast that really packs a punch. Try it before summer fruits get pricier during the autumn months. Get the recipe here.

Smashed Chickpea and Avocado Sandwich

Most people can’t say no to toast with avocado, but this recipe for Smashed Chickpea and Avocado Sandwich is especially good for people who are looking to slim down a bit. It only takes five minutes to make and contains a whopping 12.5 grams of fiber per cup. Since fiber helps you stay full for long periods of time, people on diets can really benefit from this substantial breakfast.

Easy Vegan Protein Muffins

Unlike most morning muffins, these bad boys don’t call for any unhealthy additions like oil or white sugar. Instead, the recipe combines many nutritional ingredients like rolled oats and flaxseed to create a treat that’s as healthy as it is simple. Bake a batch on Sunday night and eat them throughout your week. Get the recipe.

Savory Spinach and Ricotta Crepes

For a protein-packed and filling breakfast, you must try our Savory Spinach and Ricotta Crepes! The light crepe encompasses a warm spinach and ricotta mixture and is topped with a creamy Parmesan sauce sure to entice your taste buds. At only 150 calories and 8 grams of fat per serving, you are going to want these crepes every morning!

Roasted Sweet Potato and Yogurt Breakfast Boats

Don’t worry; that name sounds way more complicated than this recipe actually is. You just wash and bake the sweet potato halves, then sprinkle some honey and ground cinnamon on them. After they’re done, top them with yogurt and banana for a meal that’s surprisingly healthy but oh-so sweet. Get the recipe here.

Gingerbread Chia Pudding

Chia seeds are the dieters best friend. This recipe will satisfy your craving for something sweet in the morning, but it won’t start you on the wrong foot for the rest of the day. Flavored with maple syrup and gingerbread spices, the pudding is one of the best wake-up calls you’ll ever receive. Get the recipe here.

Quinoa + Lentil Breakfast Hash

Put quinoa and lentils together during breakfast with some veggies and what do you get? A meal that’s rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Plus, it’s so tasty that you won’t even feel like you’re trying to lose weight. Ballpark about 45 minutes of preparation and cooking, then enjoy. Get the recipe here.

Green Monster Smoothie

This mean, green breakfast drink is jam packed with protein goodness. Blend together some almond milk, banana, spinach, chia seeds, protein powder, and ice for a drink that fits right in with your daily fitness goals. No eggs (or regret) required. Get our recipe here.

Mixed Berry Crepes

This light and yummy breakfast is perfect for whipping up on one of those rare lazy weekend mornings. Your family will be impressed by this crepe recipe… and you can let them think you’re a master chef, when in reality, it’s actually pretty simple to make! Filled with antioxidants and nutrients from the berries, these crepes come in at only 115 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving. Get the recipe here.

Skinny Cinnamon Toast Pancakes

These pancakes are delicious — at a fraction of the calories of your usual recipe. Our recipe uses almond milk, Greek yogurt and applesauce as skinny swaps to help lower the calorie, fat and sugar count. Turn on the cartoons and heat up the griddle, because it’s pancake time! Get the recipe here.

Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats

Hey pumpkin lovers! For a delicious breakfast you can make in 10 minutes, these overnight oats are the way to go! Just layer the ingredients together the night before and let them chill in the refrigerator overnight. At 204 calories, 9 grams of protein and only 3 grams of fat, your day will be off to a strong start. What’s better than that? Pumpkin, of course! Luckily this recipe has got you covered in all of the above. Get the recipe here.

Autumn Apple Oat Bars

These bars can easily fool your kids into thinking they’re having apple pie for breakfast! They will never know that they’re actually eating a natural brain booster filled with fiber and nutrition. Natural sweetness of all the ingredients is just enough to mask any “healthy taste.” The apples and cinnamon pair perfectly for the season. And, believe us, if you warm this up for about 12 seconds in the microwave, you may truly believe you are eating a freshly baked apple pie! Get the recipe here.

Berry Smoothie Bowl with Toasted Coconut

Smoothie bowls are delicious, aesthetically-pleasing way to eat your smoothie rather than drink it! Plus, you won’t have to blend up all the fruit and instead enjoy each one separately. This beautiful recipe calls for lots of fruit, some yogurt, almond milk, chia seeds and coconut for a tasty breakfast you’ll make again and again. One serving contains 12 grams of fiber, 16 grams of protein and only 280 calories! Get the recipe here.

Healthy Banana Waffles

These waffles ring in at only 373 calories and 3 grams of fatper serving since we were able to take out the oil in exchange for unsweetened applesauce. The banana gives these waffles a great wholesome flavor that just makes your morning better. Top with fresh fruit, light maple syrup and even a drizzle of powdered sugar to really feel spoiled in the morning. Get the recipe here.

Easy Bagel Recipe

Make your own everything bagels from scratch with this super-easy recipe from Skinnytaste! Pop these in your air fryer for perfect bagels that are delicious with cream cheese or butter.

Ham and Hashbrown Breakfast Wraps

Who doesn’t like a savory breakfast option in the morning? You wake up your belly is empty and all you want is a hearty, delicious breakfast that will fill up up through lunch. These Ham and Hashbrown Breakfast Wraps are easy-to-make, and full of breakfast goodness. Make a big batch because these beauties freeze wonderfully.

See? Eggs aren’t the only breakfast ingredient you should keep on hand while trying to lose weight. Give a few of these unique ideas a try before you resort to yet another plate of scrambled egg whites.

Feature photo: Food, Pleasure and Health

