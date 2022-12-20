Yet Another Major Broadway Show Is Closing

Another Broadway show is closing its doors. Variety reported that Almost Famous is coming to an end after a fairly short run. It's not the only show that's received the axe as of late, as K-Pop: The Musical, A Strange Loop, Into the Woods, and Ain't No Mo have all received the news that they're going to end.

Almost Famous is an adaptation of the semi-autobiographical film of the same name from Cameron Crowe. The director also wrote the book and co-wrote the lyric for the Broadway show. There's still some time left to catch the show before it officially closes, as it will conclude its run on Jan. 8, 2023. The Broadway adaptation will have played 30 preview performances and 77 performances when it does come to an end. Producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel issued a statement about the news of Almost Famous ending, saying, "'Almost Famous,' like the music it celebrates, will endure. We look forward to the release of the cast recording on March 17, and to the many productions in communities across the country and world, for years to come."

As previously stated, Almost Famous isn't the only Broadway production that is ending. It was previously reported that the latest Into the Woods production, which premiered in June at the St. James theatre, will also end on Jan. 8, 2023. Into the Woods was only supposed to run until Aug. 21, but its run was subsequently extended. K-Pop: The Musical didn't have the same opportunity to extend its run, as it ended after only producing 17 shows.

Ain't No Mo is facing the same issue. After only producing a few weeks of shows, it was announced that the production would be ending. But, Jordan E. Cooper, the creator and star, has since attempted to gather support so that it could extend its run. He said after the Dec. 15 show when he found out it was set to close, per Playbill, "I wasn't gonna take it without a fight. I put out a call to action to the community to help us out because we didn't get a chance to find an audience before we got our closing notice. And I put an action out for everybody, to tell everybody, to go and buy tickets for everybody, to see what we can do beyond Ain't No Mo'. It's so much bigger than Ain't No Mo'." Ain't No Mo did receive a brief extension and has since garnered a ton of celebrity support from individuals such as Whoopi Goldberg and Queen Latifah.