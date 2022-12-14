Multiple Major Broadway Shows Are Closing

The curtains are set to fall on several Broadway shows. Into the Woods and K-Pop: The Musical are set to end. Additionally, Ain't No Mo is attempting to stave off its cancellation, and it's asking for a little help from its fans.

Firstly, Thrillist reported that K-Pop: The Musical is coming to an end after an incredibly short run on Broadway. After only two weeks, the show ended on Sunday. K-Pop: The Musical only put on 17 shows during its run, which, obviously, is far from what the production team wanted for its future. Jason Kim, the creator and writer of K-Pop: The Musical, told Thrillist that it was "disappointing" that the show came to an end so soon. However, he has some positive things to say about the musical's run.

"But night after night for two months, we got to tell our story in front of thousands of diverse, young, 'non-traditional' audience members, and that is irrefutably special," Kim said. "It's been an honor to be a small part of redefining what Broadway can mean. What I wish the most is for every single performer in this show to keep getting their fair shot. Because they are spectacular. I will miss seeing them on stage." K-Pop: The Musical isn't the only Broadway show that's coming to an end. Deadline reported that Into the Woods extended its run now final time, with its last show set for Jan. 8, 2023.

The latest Into the Woods production premiered on June 28 at the St. James theater. It was only supposed to run until Aug. 21, but its run was subsequently extended. Fellow Broadway show Ain't No Mo might not get the same opportunities to extend its run. As Page Six noted, the show is set to close on Dec. 18 after less than two weeks. Still, the team behind Ain't No Mo isn't giving up hope that it can remain on the Broadway stage. Jordan E. Cooper, the creator and star, is urging fans to speak up to bring new life into the production.

"Ain't No Mo' needs your help! It's a new original play that's BLACK AF, which are both things that make it hard to sell on Broadway," he wrote on Instagram. "We need all hands on deck with urgency. In the name of art, in the name of resistance, in the name of we belong here too, in the name of every storytelling ancestor who ever graced a Broadway stage or was told they never could." It's unclear whether they'll be able to extend the show's run before its set to close on Dec. 18.