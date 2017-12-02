WWE Composer Jim Johnston Released

UPDATE: Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed that Johnston has been released.

Music composer Jim Johnston, creator of some of WWE’s most famous entrance themes, has reportedly been released the company this week.

Twitter user @ThemeTitan_, who claims to have a relationship with Johnston (he’s not on Twitter), made the announcement on Thursday.

Jim Johnston has been released by WWE — ThemeTitan (@ThemeTitan_) November 30, 2017

There is a chance that Johnston is still with WWE as the company has not made an official statement

Over the last 30 years, Johnston has created themes for the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar, Kane, The Undertaker and Bret Hart. He’s still been hard at work creating entrances recently with the likes of Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal, but has been gradually phased out producer team CFO$, who makes most of the themes for current NXT stars and a number of wrestlers on the main roster.

We’ll keep you updated once WWE releases an official statement.