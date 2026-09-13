‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star and Wife Welcome Baby

David Henrie, formerly a star of Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, recently welcomed a son.

Henrie’s wife, Maria Cahill, gave birth to baby boy Peter Henrie earlier in September. Maria took to her husband’s Instagram to share the news, along with a picture of their growing family. She mentioned that the baby arrived later than expected and seemingly bigger than expected too.

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Maria Cahill, David Henrie at Selena Gomez’s 2nd Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit at nya studios West on Oct. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“Hi guys! Maria here. David graciously let me take over his phone to write our ‘baby is finally here’ announcement post,” Maria wrote. “Peter Henrie was born September 2nd, taking his own sweet time, a week late, at a whopping 10lbs 4oz. God bless a woman’s pelvis. Truly.”

Peter had special meaning to the family after the couple lost a baby in 2023. Maria shared as much when she continued her post: “Peter is our rainbow baby. This topic is very meaningful to me because while we talk a lot about rainbow babies, rarely do we see the actual reality of both sides of that rainbow. November of 2023, we buried Isabel. I lost her in my second trimester to a bacteria in severe food poisoning that was literally the most traumatic experience of my life: home alone, kids asleep in the rooms next door, David on a flight. Complete nightmare fuel for the next three years. This birth has been nothing short of redemptive for our family, especially our kids who prayed every single day quite directly and (slightly) morbidly ‘that Peter doesn’t die.’ We are so immensely grateful that he’s here.”

She went on to empathize with women experiencing journeys of infertility, before concluding her post with thoughtfulness, prayers and (virtual) hugs.

“Thinking of you women today – your stories, like mine, are not defined by these struggles or by the amount of kids we can or can’t have,” Canals-Barrera wrote. “September 2nd was a massive day of redemption for our family, and we praying today specifically for all you who are looking for your own redemptive birth, whatever that looks like for your family. Sending you a big hug ❤️.”

Henrie co-starred alongside Selena Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify subject names.