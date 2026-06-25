Will Ferrell Takes on ‘Happy Gilmore’ With His Own Golf Series — Will It Be a Netflix Hit?

Netflix streamers and golf fans have gotten their first real look at the new comedy series starring Will Ferrell, The Hawk.

The streamer released the first full trailer for The Hawk, Ferrell’s first scripted comedy series, on Thursday and provided a glimpse into the hijinks that will ensue.

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The trailer showed Ferrell’s character singing the Chili’s theme song with comedian Fortune Feimster, riling up the crowd, and experiencing wild situations away from the golf course.

They call him The Hawk. He's a golfer. The greatest golfer in the world.



The Hawk, a new comedy series starring Will Ferrell, premieres July 16. pic.twitter.com/rFe4oxv8r1 — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2026

The Hawk stars Ferrell as Lonnie “Hawk” Hawkins, a golfer who ranked No. 1 way back in 2004. Hawk missed a short putt that would have helped him win golf’s grand slam.

Decades later, he will attempt a comeback. He will bring his bold fashion style and his big personality to the links while battling some big names on the PGA Tour. This group includes his son, Lance (Jimmy Tatro).

The Hawk also stars Molly Shannon as Hawk’s ex-wife, Stacy. David Hornsby plays Stacy’s new man, Radford.

Other cast members include Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, Gabriel Hogan, and Aida Osman. The PGA Tour is an official partner of this series, which releases on July 16.

Netflix has teased this series multiple times with short clips on social media. The streamer first released a brief trailer confirming the comedy series’ existence. It then had Kim Kardashian give Ferrell’s character an education about selfies.

Now that the golf fans have the first true look at The Hawk, it will be up to them to decide whether they want to watch the series when it releases in July.

Will Ferrell’s first scripted comedy series be a hit with subscribers to the streaming service? Will it stand out from the packed crowd on Netflix?

The streamer has a seemingly endless amount of content available, and creators aim to have their shows land in the weekly top 10.

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As it turns out, Polymarket traders enjoy making wagers about the pieces of content on this list. They consistently put money on the line while trying to determine which series will take the top spot on the weekly list.

The Hawk is not yet available for Polymarket traders, but they can get an early sense based on the movement happening to close out the month of June. They can see how a comedy series ranks against drama.

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For example, I Will Find You, a new psychological thriller starring Sam Worthington, has a 95% chance to take the top spot this week. The documentary series about the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, for comparison, only has a 1% chance.

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