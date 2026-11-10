‘White Lotus’ Star Still in Running for James Bond Role

When most of us last saw actor Theo James, his character and on-screen wife were vacationing in Sicily as James’ character attempted to bed women other than his wife and manipulate his friend into committing less than honorable acts in season two of HBO’s smash hit The White Lotus.

Now, James could go from a perceived bad guy on the small screen to a bad a– on the big screen.

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This is because James’ name is being thrown around to be cast as the next James Bond in the storied franchise’s next film, which is expected to hit theaters in late 2027 or early 2028.

Following a 15-year run of Daniel Craig being cast as Bond, the studio is seeking a new 007, and reports of an actor being cast seem to drop daily. Just last week, Callum Turner was assumed to have been penciled in for the lead role. Jacob Elordi, who reprised his role in HBO’s Euphoria earlier this year, was linked to the role throughout late summer.

Now it’s James’ turn.

In a recent article posted by Variety, the publication noted that among the top contenders for the include Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles and “Theo James, 41, also hasn’t been ruled out.”

Along with his co-starring role in The White Lotus, James has had several other notable roles on both TV and film. Some of his TV credits include The Time Traveler’s Wife, The Gentleman, and Downtown Abbey.

James’ time on The White Lotus included a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Underworld: Awakening, Divergent, How It Ends, and The Monkey, are among the movies in which James has been cast. In nearly two decades of acting, James has been cast in more than two dozen movies and more than half as many TV shows.

Should he be the next Bond, he’ll clearly bring plenty of experience with him.

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Despite his lengthy resume, people wagering on who will ultimately take over for Craig do not seem keen on the likelihood that James will be that man. Polymarket odds have James with less than a 1% chance of being cast in the role. Lowden (32%), Turner (24%) and Robert Pattinson (22%) currently have the best odds.

Theo James announced as next James Bond?

Amazon’s MGM Studios is the party responsible for choosing the next Bond.

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