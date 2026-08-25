Jacob Elordi in Talks for Wild New Movie as James Bond Speculation Continues

If you believe the rumors, Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi might just be the next James Bond. But before he can announce his character in the form of last name followed by first name, followed by last name, he’s likely slated to star alongside Hollywood beauty Scarlett Johansson in Scapegoat, described as a sci-fi romantic thriller.

Deadline was first to report that Elordi, 29, would be cast in the upcoming movie from famed writer/director Ari Aster. The deal hasn’t been signed yet and per Deadline, Elodi is the first choice of Aster. The actor and director have already met to discuss the role and negotiations are underway.

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Johansson has already signed on to co-star in the film.

As for Elordi, if he accepts the role, as expected, it’ll be the latest in a long line of mainstream projects for the Australian actor. In the last three years alone, Elordi’s appeared in Priscilla, Wuthering Heights (alongside Margot Robbie) and Frankenstein – the role in which he received his Oscar nom — on the big screen. He’ll also share the screen with Josh Brolin in the yet to be released, The Dog Stars.

On the TV side of things, Elordi reprised his role as Nate Jacobs, the husband to Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney, earlier this year in the final season of the HBO hit series Euphoria. He’s also hosted Saturday Night Live.

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The fact that Elordi appears set to take on the Scapegoat role throws a bit of water on the above-mentioned rumored possibilities that he’ll be the next James Bond. Official casting for the next Bond has not been made public and Daniel Craig’s successor is a popular topic for those wagering on Hollywood roles.



Polymaket bettors currently give Elordi just a 3.5% chance of playing Bond. He trails Callum Turner (18%) and favorite, Jack Lowden (27.8%). Surprisingly, “No Bond chosen,” occupies the second-best odds at 21.6%.

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