U2's Super Bowl Ad Sparks Lots of Jokes Due to Spy Balloon Incident

Acclaimed rock band U2 took out a Super Bowl ad to promote their upcoming Las Vegas residency, but the commercial's UFO motif came at unfortunate timing. The 15-second ad shows a reflective sphere of some kind floating over the U.S., then shows the band walking to meet it. Presumably when it was filmed the band did not know that UFOs and spy balloons would be the top story of the weekend.

The U.S. has been embroiled in an international news story about "spy balloons" and mysterious aerospace activity for over a week now, and perhaps longer according to the government of China. On Monday, Reuters reported that the Chinese government is now accusing the U.S. of flying high-altitude balloons over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since January of 2022. This accusation comes after a Chinese balloon was shot down over South Carolina on Feb. 4, and at least three more mysterious objects have been shot down since.

With this story dominating the headlines, it's no surprise that the response to U2's Super Bowl ad was a little edgy. Many viewers wondered if U2 had somehow prepared this commercial since the balloon story broke, or if it was just a coincidence. If so, they argued about whether it was fortuitous for the band or not.

The U.S. and China continue to exchange accusations with no conclusive explanations for all these unmanned flying objects. Here's a look at how fans responded to U2's promotion on Sunday night.