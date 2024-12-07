Tyler Perry Studios President Dies in Plane Crash: Steve Mensch Was 62

Steve Mensch has tragically died in a plane crash. TMZ reported the manner of death and Tyler Perry Studios, where Mensch served as President and General Manager of Studio Operations, confirmed his passing in a statement to the outlet.

“Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than 8 years, and well beloved in the community of Atlanta,” the studio’s statement read. “It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Steve Mensch (Credit: Tyler Perry Studios)

The media executive was flying a small plane over Homosassa, Florida, on Friday, where he crashed on West White Dogwood Drive. He was the aircraft’s sole occupant, and according to WFLA, Mensch was declared dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is unclear. Photos of the scene obtained by local outlets show the plane upside down in the street.

Tyler Perry, the founder and company’s namesake, has not issued a personal statement as of press time.

Mensch’s death comes as Tyler Perry Studios is launching its latest film, The Six Triple Eight. The studio has had a presence at several promotional events this past week, with the movie launching in limited theaters on Friday. It’s unclear if any upcoming promotional events tied to the movie, which releases via Netflix on Dec. 20, will be changed as a result of Mensch’s tragic passing.



