'Twilight' Saga Confirmed to Continue With Two More Books

The Twilight saga is not over just yet. Author Stephanie Meyer has said that she would like to write two more books in her supernatural romance series, and apparently that is still the case. Last summer, she told USA Today that she plans to write some stories from the perspective of other characters in the series.

Meyer became a global success with Twilight and its sequels, all told from the perspective of Bella Swan. Last summer, she released Midnight Sun, a retelling of the original Twilight but from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen. Meyer told her interviewer that she has more stories planned along these lines, exploring the saga from other perspectives outside of Bella's. However, she cautioned fans that these are not the very next items on her to-do list.

"There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write," Meyer said. "I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it's there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new. For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing."

Many fans were not surprised to hear that Meyer would be taking a break before writing more Twilight material. The author only just released Midnight Sun, after over a decade of teasing the book. It tells the exact same story as Twilight, but written from the perspective of the vampire, Edward Cullen, rather than that of the teenage girl Bella.

Needless to say, that changes the dynamic drastically in Meyer's story. At the beginning, Bella is 17 years old, whereas Edward is over 100 years old. The difference in age and experience always set some readers on edge about their romance, and Meyer did not shy away from that confusion when writing her story from Edward's perspective.

While various groups often malign the Twilight saga, it clearly still has a strong cultural impact to consider. Midnight Sun sold about one million copies within a week of its release earlier this month, and a new generation explored Meyer's writing and influence. Meyer said that the most challenging part of the process was writing around the exact dialogue she had established in her first iteration of the series.

"Metaphorically, they were like prison bars," she said. "By far the most exciting part of writing this, hands down, is the fourth act where Edward and Bella are separated, so then I'm free to do whatever I want."

In total, Meyer's various Twilight books have sold over 160 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 49 languages. They also spawned five blockbuster films, which helped launch the careers of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and other big stars. So far, there is no hint about what Meyer's next project will be.