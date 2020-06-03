'Twilight' Fans Saddened by Gregory Tyree Boyce and Girlfriend's Causes of Death
Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, died from drug use, leaving Twilight fans devastated. Boyce and Adepoju's causes of death were confirmed Monday by Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg, who said that the couple died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication. Their deaths were ruled as accidental.
Boyce and Adepoju's bodies were discovered at their Las Vegas condo on May 13. At the time, a source told E! News that the bodies were first discovered by Boyce's cousin, who grew concerned after he "woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house," despite that Boyce was supposed "to be in LA." Police were called to the scene after Boyce’s cousin “went to check on him” and found both Boyce and Adepoju dead. Although a cause of death was not initially known, as Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed at the time that “the incident was not criminal,” and Fudenberg had said that foul play was not suspected.
Given Boyce’s prominent role in the first Twilight film, fans were devastated when they learned that Boyce had died of an accidental drug overdose. Just as they had following his passing, many flocked to social media to react to the latest development. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting.
One of the most pivotal iconic scenes could have never happened without Gregory Tyree Boyce, and the official Twilight page has said nothing about him, rest in peace king pic.twitter.com/PePRPckZn0— dumbass (@cullenswhore) May 19, 2020
Although he also appeared in writer-director Trevor Jackson's 2018 short film Apocalypse, Boyce was best known for portraying Forks High School student Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film. While he only made a brief appearance in the first film, it was a notable one. In a scene that was widely shared by fans following his passing, Boyce's Tyler nearly runs over Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) in the Forks High School parking lot. Saving her from an almost certain death was Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), who jumped into action seemingly out of nowhere and stopped the truck from crushing the two of them with his bare hand. The event was one of many clues that led to the discovery that Edward was a vampire and one of the things that led to Bella and Edward's eventual romance.
Boyce also appeared in several other scenes throughout the film, including in the cafeteria alongside Bella and Jessica (Anna Kendrick).
Prior to his death, Boyce had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, though those close to him said that he still frequently traveled to Los Angeles for auditions. Along with his budding acting career, his mother, Lisa Wayne, said that her son was hoping to open a chicken wing business called "West Wings." In an emotional Facebook post, Wayne, calling her son "the best chef," said that Boyce "created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers," including Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, and The Game. She added that Boyce "was on to something great and that was his passion."