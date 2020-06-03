'Twilight' Fans Saddened by Gregory Tyree Boyce and Girlfriend's Causes of Death

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, died from drug use, leaving Twilight fans devastated. Boyce and Adepoju's causes of death were confirmed Monday by Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg, who said that the couple died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication. Their deaths were ruled as accidental.

Boyce and Adepoju's bodies were discovered at their Las Vegas condo on May 13. At the time, a source told E! News that the bodies were first discovered by Boyce's cousin, who grew concerned after he "woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house," despite that Boyce was supposed "to be in LA." Police were called to the scene after Boyce’s cousin “went to check on him” and found both Boyce and Adepoju dead. Although a cause of death was not initially known, as Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed at the time that “the incident was not criminal,” and Fudenberg had said that foul play was not suspected.

Given Boyce’s prominent role in the first Twilight film, fans were devastated when they learned that Boyce had died of an accidental drug overdose. Just as they had following his passing, many flocked to social media to react to the latest development. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting.