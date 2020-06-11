Anna Kendrick Claps Back Against 'Clickbait' Headline About Her Time Working on 'Twilight'

✖

Actor Anna Kendrick has taken issue with how her recent recollection of her time filming The Twilight Saga. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar nominee and all-around delightful internet presence said that the weather was "so cold and miserable" during the filming of the mega-popular film series.

After Kedrick's remarks started to circulate, she's taken issue with how some of them have been framed. In this case, Entertainment Weekly tweeted the article about her comments on Wednesday, along with the headline "Anna Kendrick reflects on 'miserable' time shooting Twilight." On Thursday, she responded, writing that she thought media outlets had stopped the "'actress makes a dumb joke about the cold weather but we turn it into clickbait anyway' s—" back in 2014.

Oh. I thought we stopped doing this “actress makes a dumb joke about the cold weather but we turn it into clickbait anyway” shit in like 2014. U okay hun? — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) June 11, 2020

Kendrick played the popular high school student Jessica Stanley in the first three Twilight flicks, but wasn't in the final installment, Breaking Dawn Part 2. During the interview, Kendrick also said she just remembered "my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.' Although it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it, like you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you're kind of bonded for life."

While her remarks about the weather were meant to be taken in good humor, they were filming in the Pacific Northwest, after all, she did admit that her contractual commitments to Twilight almost cost her the opportunity to star in Up in the Air. Although producers were able to work things out, and the film ended up nabbing her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2018. And, for the record, the Love Life star outright confessed to forgetting she was even in Twilight in 2018.

Back in March, just before the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread shutdowns, Kendrick offered her usual lighthearted take on the recommendation that people should stop touching their faces. "Authority figures talking about how face-touching is so dangerous and unclean," Kendrick tweeted. "Like, are you TRYING to make it my new fetish?"