Trump Twitter Ban: 'Game of Thrones' Fans Furious as George R.R. Martin Quote Is Used to Defend President
President Donald Trump's supporters are finding creative ways to rage against his permanent ban from Twitter, but Game of Thrones fans are not taking it. On Friday, a pro-Trump account related a quote from one of the books the series is based on to Trump's permanent ban. In no time, fans of the series descended on the post to contextualize the words.
The quote came from A Clash of Kings, the second book in A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin. It read: "When you tear out a man's tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you're only telling the world that you fear what he might say." Those lines were uttered by Tyrion Lannister, both in the book and on the HBO series, where he was played by Peter Dinklage. However, fans quickly laid out how different that scenario was from the one Trump finds himself in now.
“When you tear out a man's tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you're only telling the world that you fear what he might say.”
― George R.R. Martin, A Clash of Kings#censorship pic.twitter.com/35T6LsqQV4— NWO Archive (@NwoArchive) January 9, 2021
In Martin's story, Tyrion was referring to Ser Illyn Payne, a knight whose tongue was removed by "The Mad King" Aerys Targaryen. He later became the silent executioner for the next king, in a role rife with symbolism for various characters in the sprawling narrative.
While Payne was left unable to speak, users quickly pointed out how many different avenues of communication Trump still has aside from Twitter. The president can use official means of communication if he wants, with a hierarchical role starkly different from that of the fictional Payne.
On top of that, they pointed out that Martin personally does not support Trump, as he has explained at length on his blog. Martin even made a prolonged post on his blog on Thursday, calling for Trump to be arrested and tried for treason.
Other, more nuanced critiques of this misappropriated quote came out in the conversation that followed. Here is a look at how social media responded to Martin's quote being taken out of context.
George R. R. Martin's Politics
George recently posted to his blog criticising Trump’s heinous actions, so pretty gross to use his image and quote to defend him, and besides, his tongue hasn’t been torn out. Trump is still a privileged man who can use any number of platforms he has to speak out.— books (@asoiafreadthru) January 9, 2021
Raven
There's even birds involved with twitter, as you are sending "tweets". Tyrion is talking about an order where the government would punish everyone heard speaking the truth about joffrey. Literally the government censoring speech. You all have no reading comprehension.— Joe Magician 🧙♂️ (@TheJoeMagician) January 9, 2021
GRRM hates Trump you fuckers https://t.co/pL3VlZJoBx— fey 🌅 discount tar-miriel (@feanoriel) January 9, 2021
Tagging Martin
.@GRRMspeaking hey king come attack these fuckers for using your writing for their shit facist agenda https://t.co/oN7JaGL1cR— caity (@caitybuck) January 9, 2021
Reading Comprehension
Aaaaand once again, right wingers proves they’re completely illiterate https://t.co/74gQeEnDcV— clem (@devilkettle) January 9, 2021
Read the books you quote you twits— Joe Magician 🧙♂️ (@TheJoeMagician) January 9, 2021
Justified Fear
Exactly, who would allow such dangerous people to speak. Some folks are really misreading just how dangerous the folks that got banned are. pic.twitter.com/ETmZNOuWyS— Charmedangelin 👑 (@charmedangelin) January 9, 2021
Content
This book literally chronicles the aftermath of a violent insurrection https://t.co/W3ulkM1qAC— Dylan Marie (@texmexorcist) January 9, 2021
when i talked about fascists purposefully misinterpret an author's intent to fit their agenda and paint themselves as the hero of the story this is what i was talking about. https://t.co/0PXcTJJQMH— m patience || a patient doe, apparently (@emilysnora) January 9, 2021
This sucks. Tyrion isnt even a character we're meant to emulate or be inspired by lmao— name still undecided (@kisarasmith) January 9, 2021
Other Mediums
This is so funny bc it's about the president of the United States, who can go on tv anytime he wants and be broadcast immediately to the entire world 😂 https://t.co/PeM68HKUAd— Wenda the White Fawn (@Thewhitefawnkbh) January 9, 2021
Did you know the President can issue a press statement whenever he wants? He can do an interview, he can call a journalist. Twitter is a platform, not the only way to talk to people. You don’t have a constitutional right to use a private company’s app.
Jesus. https://t.co/h7EiCSetSl— Nolan (@cmonte_06) January 9, 2021
He has a fricking press room and secretary, he can use that bully pulpit whenever he likes. He isn’t being censured— Mike (@MikeHeisdorffer) January 9, 2021
Other Martin Quotes
"Make no mistake, these are not protestors, these are not patriots, these are rioters attempting to destroy our democracy.
They are traitors.
And the traitor in chief is Donald J. Trump.
He should be arrested, removed from office, tried for treason, convicted..." --GRRM https://t.co/NB7Mc91lzK— chicky (@theChickren) January 9, 2021
Twitter Rules
twitter has clear rules. they are a private company, trump repeatedly broke the rules so they suspended him. it's simple.— 𝗦𝗮𝗺 (@BenSolosBuddy) January 9, 2021