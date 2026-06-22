‘Toy Story 5’ Just Set a Record at the Box Office

Toy Story 5 officially has a friend in the box office after setting a franchise record for its opening weekend.

The Disney/Pixar movie is coming in at $160 million, Deadline reports — the best opening any movie has seen this year, the second-best opening ever for an animated film stateside (Incredibles 2 made $182.6 million in 2018), and a record start for the Toy Story franchise.

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EntTelligence reports that 11.5 million people saw Toy Story 5 over the weekend. In terms of global numbers, the movie reportedly made $312 million worldwide — second-best for a Pixar movie of all-time behind Inside Out 2‘s $384 million.

Polymarket didn’t have a totally clear read on Toy Story 5 on Friday, the official premiere day, with the range of $171-184 million in the lead until mid-afternoon, when the range of $158-171 million took over and soared from there over the weekend.

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However big the weekend was, however, it did not boost Toy Story 5‘s chances on Polymarket of becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year. The movie is down to 10% odds of making the most money worldwide in theaters, while bettors are still heavily predicting Spider-Man: Brand New Day to take the cake (67% odds).

The weekend box office scene also saw Disclosure Day at No. 2, Obsession at No. 3, Backrooms at No. 4 and Scary Movie rounding out the top 5.

Toy Story 5 sees Woody, Buzz and Jessie grapple with technology. “This time it’s Toy meets Tech,” reads an official synopsis. “Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they’re introduced to what kids are obsessed with today…electronics!”

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Star Tom Hanks told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie features one of the most heartbreaking scenes he’s seen throughout the franchise.

“These movies, they end up speaking [to] and puts in words [and] stuff that everybody is thinking anyway,” he said about Disney taking on tech. “There’s one of the most heartbreaking scenes I’ve ever seen in any of the Toy Story movies — when that little girl is getting her feelings hurt by what other people are texting about her, and she doesn’t understand why. She doesn’t know what she did wrong, but it hurts, and that is a very prescient thing to have in a motion picture today about little kids and toys, don’t you think?”

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