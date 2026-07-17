‘The Odyssey’ Off to Promising Box Office Start With High Previews Sales — But Polymarket Has Even Higher Hopes

The Odyssey set sail to a very strong start Thursday night with previews totaling $17.6 million, Deadline reports — the best so far this year for a live-action movie.

The previews sales are already ahead of Oppenheimer‘s, Christopher Nolan’s most recent success. Oppenheimer‘s previews in 2023 equaled $10.5 million, and saw a $33 million Friday/previews and a 3-day total of $82.4 million.

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The Odyssey‘s preview night on Thursday is not Nolan’s best, however; that title belongs to 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, which earned $30.6 million in previews. 2008’s The Dark Knight earned $18.5 million, which puts The Odyssey at Nolan’s third-best film in terms of previews.

It’s still an extremely strong start, however. Deadline reports that advance ticket sales for the movie heading into the weekend were around $30 million to $40 million. Imax 70MM showtimes sold out a year in advance.

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For the entire opening weekend, The Odyssey is projected to open to $90 million to $100 million from 3,900 North American theaters, Variety reports. Anywhere in that range would rank the epic as Nolan’s biggest debut since The Dark Knight Rises ($160 million). If The Odyssey hits the higher end of estimates, it would be only the third release this year to debut above $100 million following Toy Story 5 and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which made $159 million and $131 million, respectively.

Polymarket traders are predicting extremely high returns for The Odyssey. In a poll predicting the movie’s domestic sales for its opening weekend, there are 50% odds that it makes more than $115 million, and 47% odds that it makes between $105 million and $115 million. It currently has just 4% odds of making $95 million to $105 million, and a mere 1% chance of making between $85 million and $95 million.

Those are some big numbers to fulfill, but Polymarket traders seem to have full faith in Nolan and his latest film — so much so that the movie has nearly 50% odds of making between $300 million and $350 million domestically by the end of August.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score for The Odyssey stands at 96%, which is the best for a Nolan film; it comes in just ahead of the 94% audience grades for Batman Begins, Dark Knight and Memento.

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A Polymarket scenario predicting the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score on July 20 has 80% odds of it being 96% or higher, 88% odds of being 95% or higher and overwhelming odds (99% and above) of earning a score higher than 90%.

Will Polymarket get it right? Fans will have to wait until the end of the weekend to learn the final figures.

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