The Gift Bags at the 2025 Golden Globes Were Worth $1 Million

The 2025 Golden Globes gift bags were the height of luxury with a net worth of $1 million!

The winners and presenters honored at the Sunday, Jan. 5 award show received an exclusive gift bag — coined the “World’s Most Luxurious Gift Bag” curated by Robb Report that contained over 25 luxe products and experiences including a $40,000 facelift and a $60,000 yacht trip.

A gift bag is displayed at the Golden Globe Awards Nominations Media Preview and Plate Up, on December 09, 2024 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Gift bag recipients can select their preferred offerings, from luxury travel escapes to bespoke beauty and culinary treasures, according to a press release from the Golden Globes. For those who seek adventure, there are exclusive getaways including a private flight and stay to see the Northern Lights in Finland and a luxury yacht charter through the Coral Triangle in Indonesia. The most expensive trip, however, is a three-night stay in a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos, which is a value of $507,492 and available to nine recipients.

In the beauty and wellness category, the gift bag includes a $469 CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2, La Prairie’s Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate serum worth $935, and personalized dance and workout sessions from FORWARD__Space worth $25,000. There is also a $40,000 non-surgical stem cell facelift available to one participant.

For wine, spirits, and cigar connoisseurs, a $272,000 Liber Pater wine-tasting experience in France is available to one participant alongside a $440 Davidoff Cigars travel humidor and a rare bottle of Komos XO Tequila worth $2,000.

The Golden Globes gift bag is displayed at the Golden Globe Awards Nominations’ Media Preview and Plate Up held at The Beverly Hilton on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images)

All these luxurious gifts can be carried in “The Ultimate Gift Bag,” a slouchy, stylish tote made of brown suede and featuring a gold coin Golden Globes tag.

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with the Golden Globes® in creating a one-of-a-kind gift that mirrors the prestige and glamour of ‘Hollywood’s Party of the Year,’” said Luke Bahrenburg, President of Robb Report and Head of Luxury Sales at PMC in a statement. “This year’s collection embodies the pinnacle of luxury, offering recipients an extraordinary journey through bespoke craftsmanship, exclusive experiences, and iconic brands that define excellence. Every detail reflects our commitment to celebrating the best in class, from meticulously curated travel adventures to rare, indulgent treasures.”