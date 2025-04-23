Anna Faris Talks Building ‘Strong Friendships’ With ‘Spa Weekend’ Co-Stars Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher and Michelle Buteau (Exclusive)

Anna Faris found love and laughter on the set of her new film Spa Weekend.

After wrapping production on the upcoming Jon Lucas and Scott Moore-directed comedy also starring Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher and Michelle Buteau, Faris opened up to PopCulture.com about the “really emotional” experience while discussing her new partnership with Walmart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The House Bunny actress, 48, was “really excited” to work with her hilarious co-stars on Spa Weekend, revealing that right off the bat, she had “high hopes” for the movie in terms of “our camaraderie and the comedy and the fun that we could bring to the project.”

“And it really exceeded my expectations. I love those women,” said the actress, who lost her home in January to the devastating Palisades Fire. “It was such an important time in my life to make those strong friendships and to be able to laugh all day.”

“I just kept getting overwhelmed with like, ‘Man, I am just so lucky to be a working actor doing this project where people are laughing at the stupid things that I’m saying, and I get to laugh at their comedic brilliance,’” Faris recalled.

“I kept thinking about how this project wouldn’t have happened in my 20s, you know?” the Scary Movie star added. “Maybe that was the time … back in the day, there just wouldn’t have been room for the four of us [women] in a project together. So I was so grateful for that experience. And I think if I hadn’t [come up] in the early 2000s in Hollywood … I wouldn’t have appreciated that experience as much.”

Faris was “really emotional” to wrap filming on Spa Weekend, and she hopes the audience “can really feel how much we loved each other” when they go to the theaters to watch with their own friends.

Play video

Faris also just launched a hilarious new campaign for Walmart, paying homage to another beloved film — Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Flipping the script from Ferris Bueller’s epic “sick” day off to Anna Faris’ Sick Day In, the star uses Walmart Express Delivery to get her prescription meds delivered in as fast as an hour before realizing she can place some other orders to make the most of her day in.

“I had so much fun. It was, of course, a movie that I loved growing up, and to be able to really make the best out of waking up with pink eye and indulge … it was a blast,” she said, adding, “Who doesn’t love the idea of making the best of when you’re feeling your worst?”

When it comes to her own days in, Faris joked that one of her “more defining qualities” is a total lack of FOMO. “I just love to stay in — to a fault,” she joked. “I had some girlfriends over back in January and my son said, ‘Mom, you have friends?’ It was like, ‘Yeah, we usually just talk on the phone.’ But no, I am definitely a homebody. I love to nest. I love to cook. I don’t love to clean.”