Sofia Vergara Jokingly Yells at Jodie Foster After Golden Globes Loss

Sofía Vergara couldn’t help but have a little fun with Jodie Foster’s 2025 Golden Globes win. After Foster took home the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture—Television for her role in True Detective: Night Country on Sunday, Jan. 5, Vergara, who had been nominated for her role in Griselda, jokingly made her disappointment known.

“No, no,” Vergara, 52, shouted after presenters Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara called out Foster’s name, to which the Oscar-winning actress, 62, responded from the stage, “I know, I know.” With this being Foster’s fifth Golden Globe Award, Vergara teased, “Give me one!”

Sofia Vergara arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards

As Foster accepted her award on stage, she shouted out her fellow nominees —including Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans) and Kate Winslet (The Regime). “The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all of these people,” she said, teasing Vergara back, “Especially you, Sofía.”

The Silence of the Lambs star also got emotional while thanking her wife of 10 years, Alexandra Hedison, and her children Charlie, 26, and Kit, 23. “Kit, my scientist son and Charlie, my actor son who’s starting his career,” Foster gushed. “Hopefully you understand the joy, such joy that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work.” She continued, “My boys, I love you and this, of course, is for you. And the love of my life, Alex. Thank you, forever.”

At the end of Foster’s emotional speech, the camera panned back to Vergara, who got in one last comedic beat as she turned to the camera and threw her hands up in the air in mock frustration before returning to her applause.

Jodie Foster during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes

Vergara and Foster’s joking rivalry dates back to the 2024 Emmy Awards. After the Modern Family star made history as the first Latina to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Griselda in September, Foster took home the award for her role in True Detective: Night Country.

After losing to Foster, Vergara took to social media with a video joking that she had been “robbed” of the win. “They robbed me of the Emmy for the fifth time,” she said in Spanish in the video, referring to her previous four Emmy nominations for Modern Family. Later in the night, she shared a video of her chowing down in her red gown, writing in the caption, “I didnt get an Emmy but I got a hamburger.”