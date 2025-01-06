Seth Rogen Shades Golden Globes Broadcast While Presenting With Catherine O’Hara

Seth Rogen didn’t hold his tongue when calling out the 2025 Golden Globes for its awkward camera angles for presenters. Standing alongside his The Studio co-star Catherine O’Hara coming soon on Apple TV+.

“I want to start by saying this whole angled camera thing is very weird,” Rogen said. “It is inelegant, it is strange. This half of the room can see my bald spot. I would have filled that in. I said no, but I regret that now completely.”

After this, they returned to their regularly scheduled presenter speech, joking about all the Canadian accolades they accumulated before breaking through the Maple Curtain to come to the United States.

None of these are real projects, of course, though we’d love to see O’Hara as “Mama Morissette” in the Alanis biopic we never got, and watch Rogen conjure magic as young Ryan Gosling in the unauthorized biopic about the Drive actor.

“Yes, it was unauthorized,” Rogen joked before getting bleeped. “And the Mickey Mouse Club handjob scene was controversial, but we felt very important to depict.”

Gosling wasn’t in attendance, marking several famous faces who skipped out after not being nominated. Or maybe it is due to the Golden Globes falling on January 5. Who really knows?

The Studio premieres on Apple TV+ in March, with 10-episodes written, directed and EP’ed by Rogen and Evan Goldberg. O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders fill out the cast, with Bryan Cranston making a guest appearance.