Tennessee Titans Super Bowl Odds Revealed After Finally Getting Their 1st Win of the Season

On Sunday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans did the unthinkable.

They won a regular season football game.

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Tennessee upended the division-rival Indianapolis Colts 26-20, their first victory of the season. Before Sunday, the Titans had gone nearly 10 months since their last win, a 26-9 W over the Kansas City Chiefs on December 21, 2025.

The win moved starting quarterback Cam Ward’s (the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft) career record as a starter to just 4-19. He threw for only 102 yards on Sunday with one touchdown and one interception. Despite the pedestrian numbers, Ward led his team to a rare victory, and that’s what matters most.

That being said, Titans fans should probably hold off on making plans to attend SoFi Stadium for this year’s Super Bowl … unless they’re planning to watch a couple of teams other than Tennessee.

Polymarket has the Titans, along with nine other teams, currently with a 0% chance to win it all.

Literally.

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Polymarket’s bettors are wagering Tennessee at less than 1% to hoist the Lombardi trophy. They share those odds with the New York Jets, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Indianapolis, Washington, New Orleans, and Cleveland.

On the opposite end of the ledger are the San Francisco 49ers who have the best odds (16%), followed by the Buffalo Bills (12%), and Kansas City Chiefs (11%).



Will the Tennessee Titans win the 2027 NFL league championship?

Fortunately for Tennessee, their schedule for ‘26-27 does not include games with any of Polymarket’s top three favorites for the Super Bowl.

The Titans, however, can make some non-Super Bowl (recent) history next weekend. If Tennessee can get the best of 4-2 Cleveland, they’ll have won consecutive games for the first time in nearly four seasons. Tennessee last won back-to-back games in November 2022.

As it currently stands, the Titans (1-5) are in last place in the AFC South. But they do have one more win this week than they did last.



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